As I stepped onto the heritage diesel train at Pickering station I felt excited as I was told of the incredible views on the way to Goathland - the home of Heartbeat and Harry Potter - in the end I learned two important lessons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A couple of weeks ago I decided to take a historic trip on a heritage train at Pickering station.

I approached the booking office to buy tickets for the heritage train experience and asked for the shorter journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They suggested a trip from Pickering to Goathland, where Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Heartbeat were filmed. The tickets were £25 per person and it was an hour-long journey. Normally it would be a steam train, but this time it was a diesel which are newer.

The Yorkshire Post reporter Liana Jacob on a diesel train from Pickering to Goathland.

I spent some time exploring the station before our train arrived and I loved the style and design of it. Normally railway stations are not much to look at but it doesn’t matter as you just need to get from point A to point B. This time was different.

This station was beautifully preserved from the 1930s and they’ve modernised it to some extent, including the paint and features. It was beautiful.

I already felt like I had stepped into a time machine, so I was eagerly anticipating the journey and the stunning views through the North York Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inside of the train had the opulent comfort of a first class carriage but with the added traditional features such as the wood, windows and it was very minimalist as if it was frozen in time.

Pickering Station.

I was asked by the train conductor to move to the front of the train if I was heading to Goathland, so I walked through each of the carriages until I got to the end. Each carriage had a different colour theme and style.

There was a section where you could buy food; on the side it had a sign that read: Hogsmeade Experience with a list of Harry Potter themed snacks and drinks below including ‘Chocolate Frog’ and ‘Butterscotch Beer’. I chuckled to myself, they’re really emphasising on the film here.

When I arrived and sat on my seat, I mentally prepared myself for the spectacular views and I was not disappointed. There was an open window at the top where I looked outside and observed the various textures and landscapes of the North York Moors and I could spot the cows and sheep grazing on the fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a pretty quiet train, there weren’t many people but those who were there were mainly families with children. This trip had something for everyone.

Goathland Station tea room.

The journey was an hour long and when we arrived at Goathland, which is much older than the Pickering station. It was first opened by the North Eastern Railway in 1865 and you could tell.

The volunteers who had preserved the station did an excellent job as it boasted many historic features, such as the original train line below our feet which ran through the tea room where I sat and had a cup of tea and a scone which were delicious, the scones in particular were freshly baked.

I spoke to the very friendly lady at the till who told me about its connection with the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and the ITV period drama series Heartbeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained that tourists and Yorkshire locals continue to flock to Goathland specifically to see the village where they were filmed. The station was transformed into Aidensfield station for Heartbeat and was also transformed into the Hogwarts Express station at Hogsmeade.

A train conductor in traditional attire at Goathland Station.

But to me, this village has a lot more to offer than its connection with popular culture, it has a rich history and a beautiful centre where there are plenty of shops, restaurants, cafes and more to explore.

Sadly, I didn’t have time to explore more of Goathland, but as I wandered around, I found the Goathland Station Shop with a variety of items including sweets, books, souvenirs, postcards - many of which were Harry Potter themed of course.

I was intrigued and walked in. I was astounded at how many objects they could sell that were centred around the film, it was as if I had stepped into the Hogsmeade sweet shop, Honeydukes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I spoke to another friendly man at the till who gave me an overview of what to explore in the area, including where to eat and which are the most popular establishments. He recommended The Mallyan Spout Hotel and that it has been a long-standing business that has won awards.

What I noticed on my trip is that people who live in the countryside and secluded villages are so friendly and open to an engaging conversation, not just those who work in hospitality but the locals too.

Inside of Goathland Station Harry Potter shop.

While Harry Potter and Heartbeat may appear to be the draw to attract visitors to the village, I believe it’s the open and friendly people in the area that encourage tourists and visitors to keep coming back.

I’ve also concluded after this trip that it is true that people, especially children, will love anything to do with Harry Potter, but why did the TV producers choose Goathland? It's because of how well they have preserved its history, whilst at the same time brought it forward to the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two valuable lessons I’ve learned from this trip: Our towns’ and villages’ links with famous films and TV shows alone are not enough to keep tourism thriving, there’s so much more to offer visitors, the most important being the friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

The second lesson I’ve learned is that preserving the heritage of your hometown is very important, not just for tourism and the economy, but also because I firmly believe that we need to protect the old in order to embrace the new. Both go hand in hand and it’s hard working volunteers who are keeping the heritage and interest in Yorkshire alive.