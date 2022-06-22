RAF flypasts in Yorkshire: RAF planes to fly past various Yorkshire areas this weekend including Rotherham, Whitby, Bridlington and Filey

The ceremonial RAF flights will take place across nine different Yorkshire locations this weekend, partly to commemorate Armed Forces Day.

By Liana Jacob
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 11:25 am
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 11:40 am

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) RAF planes are set to return to Yorkshire on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26.

Planes are expected to fly over the Whitby, Filey and Rotherham Armed Forces Day event on Saturday as well as some other Yorkshire towns and cities across the weekend.

Here are the rough times the RAF planes will be flying over Yorkshire this weekend. It is yet unknown which planes will be flying over each area and note that the flypasts below can be cancelled or times changed at short notice.

A Spitfire, hurricane and a Lancaster Bomber perform an aerobatic display during Armed Forces Day. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday, June 25

Whitby Armed Forces Day, North Yorkshire - between 2.05pm and 2.55pm

Filey Armed Forces Day, North Yorkshire - between 2.05pm and 2.50pm

Bridlington, West Yorkshire - between 2.10pm and 2.55pm

Ripon, North Yorkshire - between 2.30pm and 3.15pm

Bingley, West Yorkshire - between 2.40pm and 3.30pm

Penistone Armed Forces Day, South Yorkshire - between 3pm and 3.50pm

Rotherham Armed Forces Day, South Yorkshire - between 3.10pm and 4pm

Sunday, June 26

Horbury Show, West Yorkshire - between 2.15pm and 3pm (Hurricane)

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire - between 2.50pm and 3.35pm

