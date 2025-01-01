Plans to revamp a historic building at the University of Huddersfield have been given the green light.

With permission secured from Kirklees Council, the interior of the 140-year-old Ramsden Building, which faces onto Queensgate, will be getting a major facelift. This will reveal features, like original ceiling details, that were hidden away during alterations since the building was opened as part of the Huddersfield Technical School and Mechanics’ Institute in 1884.

Sustainability will sit at the heart of the refurbishment, with air source heat pumps replacing the existing heating system and old mechanical and electrical systems will also be brought up to date in line with the University’s drive towards decarbonisation of its estate, creating a building that will be Net Zero when in operation.

The central courtyard will be viewed once more with several old windows being revealed, while new roof lights will allow natural light into the space. The removal of a floor will help to create a new event space with a large stained-glass window, while stud walls will also come out to open up former office spaces into communal areas.

The Ramsden building. Credit: University of Huddersfield

Formerly the home of the School of Human and Health Sciences including the Podiatry Clinic , which has moved to the new Daphne Steele Building, the Ramsden Building will welcome the International Study Centre, the International Office and the Graduate School.

“It’s very exciting to see this important project begin to transform the sustainability of one of the University’s oldest and most important buildings,” said Professor Tim Thornton , Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Huddersfield.

“The work will allow for further development of the University’s work with international students, who add so much to the vibrancy and diversity of the campus, and to our support for the large community of postgraduate researchers, further strengthening our innovation agenda.”

Key partners in the design and planning of the refurbishment are GSSArchitecture, with the work expected to be completed in early 2026. Alex Proctor, Senior Associate at GSS, said: “We’re delighted to see the refurbishment of the Ramsden Building progressing, a project that showcases our team’s expertise in higher education and conservation.

The main staircase in the Ramsden Building. Credit: University of Huddersfield

“Our team at GSSArchitecture has worked incredibly hard to produce a thoughtful and sympathetic design, and we are excited to be delivering a scheme that not only preserves the historic character of this iconic building but also supports the University of Huddersfield’s commitment to decarbonisation and sustainability.