A rare cello has sold for £50,000 at auction in North Yorkshire having drawn bidders from all across the country.

The 18th century instrument, with a two-piece back, is believed to be English and is accompanied by full paperwork from a stringed instrument specialist.

It sold at Tennants Auctioneers’ Scientific & Musical Instruments Sale, held near Leyburn on Wednesday, along with a raft of musical pieces including modern guitars and amps.

From the same vendor as the cello was a cello bow, stam ped with the well-regarded Parisian makers' mark of C Thomasin, which sold for £8,000.

a Cello, sold with a letter describing it as 'An old late 18th cello attributed to Vincenzo Panormo'.

And then a private collection of guitars, which saw "buoyant" prices throughout, according to auctioneers. One, a Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul Relic LPR8, sold for £4,800, while an LPR0 took £2,800.

Vintage amps were also popular, Tennants said, with a Fender Super Amp selling for £1,900 and a Fender Vibrolux Reverb for £1,800.

And perhaps most impressive of all, for collectors, was a 19th century Discbin music box, which sold for £5,500.

