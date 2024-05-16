Rare 18th century cello sells for £50k at auction in Yorkshire after drawing huge interest
The 18th century instrument, with a two-piece back, is believed to be English and is accompanied by full paperwork from a stringed instrument specialist.
It sold at Tennants Auctioneers’ Scientific & Musical Instruments Sale, held near Leyburn on Wednesday, along with a raft of musical pieces including modern guitars and amps.
From the same vendor as the cello was a cello bow, stam ped with the well-regarded Parisian makers' mark of C Thomasin, which sold for £8,000.
And then a private collection of guitars, which saw "buoyant" prices throughout, according to auctioneers. One, a Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul Relic LPR8, sold for £4,800, while an LPR0 took £2,800.
Vintage amps were also popular, Tennants said, with a Fender Super Amp selling for £1,900 and a Fender Vibrolux Reverb for £1,800.
And perhaps most impressive of all, for collectors, was a 19th century Discbin music box, which sold for £5,500.
Auctioneers said items such as this one, a coin-operated Polyphon at an "impressive" 22-Inches, are rarely offered at auction. This particular model, they added, with a twin glockenspiel accompaniment, has a "superb" tonal quality when played.