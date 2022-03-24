The Royal Air Force (RAF) Red Arrows will be displayed at 50 events across the UK this summer.

Exact times of each display during the summer months have not been confirmed as of yet, but will be announced by event organisers closer to the time.

Dates, locations and times are subject to change up until the event takes place.

The RAF Red Arrows arriving at RAF Linton-on-Ouse, near York, in 2019. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The Red Arrows’ aerobatic display changes every year - this year’s display routine will be unveiled subject to being granted Public Display Authority, which usually occurs in May.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Red Arrows 2022 display so far.

Where in Yorkshire can I see the Red Arrows 2022 display?

On June 25, 2022, it is National Armed Forces’ Day when the Red Arrows will be flying over Scarborough.

Two months later, the Red Arrows will be flying over Whitby Regatta on August 13, 2022.

Why do the Red Arrows fly every year?

The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, had flown nearly 5,000 displays in 57 countries by the start of 2021.

The first half of the Red Arrows display involves synchronised formation aerobatics, followed by a more elaborate second half.

Red streaks one to five form the front section of the team’s formation, known as Enid, and Red streaks six to nine make up the tail part. The Synchro Pair (Reds six and seven), display the popular opposition moves during the latter part of the show. Red 10 acts as the team’s Supervisor who communicates with the Team Leader via radio contact and also provides the commentary.

The main functions of the Red Arrows displays are to:1 - Represent and showcase the skills and values of the RAF

The Red Arrows are part of the broader RAF and the team of aerobatic pilots is an important reminder of the dedication and talented people across the Service.

2 - Support the British industry

The talent and skills of the team confirm the reputation of the country, its people and equipment.

3 - Assist in defence diplomacy

The displays by the Red Arrows are one of the methods in which the UK bolsters its relationships abroad, which benefits defence and prosperity.

Just like the RAF, the Red Arrows team provides support for the UK’s interests, diplomatically, industrially and militarily.

4 - Aid recruitment for the UK Armed Forces

The Red Arrows pilots are members of the Armed Forces, who proudly represent the UK; many of the team were inspired to join the RAF as a result of seeing the Red Arrows perform when they were children.

Who will be taking part in the Red Arrows?

The full list of pilots making up the Red Arrows team is below:

- David Montenegro, the wing commander of the RAF Aerobatic Team

- Tom Bould, the squadron leader and team leader (Red 1)

- Stuart Roberts, flight lieutenant (Red 2)

- Patrick Kershaw, flight lieutenant (Red 3)

- Will Cambridge, flight lieutenant (Red 4)

- Nick Critchell, squadron leader (Red 5)

- Gregor Ogston, squadron leader and synchro leader (Red 6)

- James Turner, flight lieutenant and synchro two (Red 7)

- Jon Bond, squadron leader (Red 8)

- David Simmonds, flight lieutenant (Red 9)