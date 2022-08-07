The popular aerial display team has confirmed that it will appear during the Saturday of what is the oldest sea regatta still taking place on the North East coastline.

They will be joined by other flights and displays at Whitby and this is when you can see them.

Saturday August 13

The Red Arrows will perform during Whitby Regatta next weekend.

The Red Arrows - between 1.30pm to 2pm

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Lancaster) - 2.06pm to 2.11pm

Miles Gemini - 3pm to 3.10pm

Sunday August 14

Whitby Regatta will take place from Saturday to Monday August 13 to 15 and is one of the oldest surviving events of its type.

Miles Gemini - 1.30pm to 1.40pm