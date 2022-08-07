The popular aerial display team has confirmed that it will appear during the Saturday of what is the oldest sea regatta still taking place on the North East coastline.
They will be joined by other flights and displays at Whitby and this is when you can see them.
Saturday August 13
The Red Arrows - between 1.30pm to 2pm
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Lancaster) - 2.06pm to 2.11pm
Miles Gemini - 3pm to 3.10pm
Sunday August 14
Miles Gemini - 1.30pm to 1.40pm
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Lancaster) - 3.43pm to 3.50pm