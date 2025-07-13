RHS Wentworth Woodhouse: Meet some of the garden designers behind the UK's newest flower show

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Show Gardens at RHS Wentworth will include those dedicated to charitable causes,

The Macmillan Legacy of a Lifetime Garden by Pandora Ryan is inspired by her grandparents.

“I lost three of my grandparents to cancer and each of them was profoundly supported by Macmillan nurses, so the work Macmillan Cancer Support does holds deep personal meaning for me. My late grandad called the Macmillan nurses ‘angels’ – a reflection of what their compassion and unwavering support meant to him and the family when it was needed the most.”

Garden designer Pandora Ryan, has created a garden in memory of her grandparents a the RHS Wentworth Woodhouse Flower Show Picture Simon Hulme

Her ‘Macmillan Legacy of a Lifetime Garden’ – will encourage visitors to the five-day show to consider leaving a gift in their will to the national cancer charity, showcasing more than 1,200 individual plants alongside a sculptural centrepiece entitled ‘The Pillars of Strength’, representing the support offered by Macmillan. It also features a still water pool flanked by three chequerboard paths symbolising life’s journey and the challenges of navigating a cancer diagnosis. Visitors can release seeds into the garden to symbolise nurturing future generations.

To honour the history of the Fitzwilliam family ownership of the Wentworth Woodhouse estate and a once thriving mining industry, the RHS Miner’s Garden by Chris Myers recreates a time where miners and their families lived in tight-knit communities. The garden evokes the tiny cottages that miners cohabited in and the allotment style gardens they tended to as a means to escape long, dark days working in the pit and as a source of food to feed their families. It represents a garden’s ability to feed a family, with a natural fringe of wild native trees and wildflowers bordering the garden. Old-fashioned cut flower varieties and bedding plants will be used to transport visitors to a garden of the past. .As a Yorkshireman himself, Skipton-based Myers has family ties to the mining industry,

RHS Teenage Dirt Park, a Feature Garden by Rachel Platt, creates a planted green space inspired by the young people of BMX Rotherham, part of Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture 2025. The garden showcases a horticultural collaboration that is functional, sustainable and engaging. A bold community garden that contains a central structure of dirt tracks for rollers, jumps and berm turns is situated next to resilient meadow planting that is low maintenance with bold, contrasting colourful plants.

The RHS Rhubarb by Candlelight installation by Jordan Lister transports visitors into Rhubarb Triangle Forcing Sheds where perennial planting inspired by rhubarb-tones will sparkle under candlelight and the creaking sound rhubarb makes as it grows will be recreated. The sensory delight will be constructed within the chapel at Wentworth Woodhouse and pays homage to the West Yorkshire rhubarb industry.

The masterplan for Pandora's 'Macmillan Legacy of a Lifetime Garden' at RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse 2025

The Greenfingers Charity Together Garden by Phil Hirst and Jo Charlton is intended as a private space for parents whose child is in a hospice. Small, intricate plant details distract the attention of visitors while feeling supported and cared for. A predominantly green planting palette with muted flower colours creates a soothing effect.

An RNIB Legacy Garden by Paul Hervey-Brooks explores living with sight loss, allowing visitors to experience a garden through someone who has lost their sight. Incorporating texture, form, colour and sound, the garden uses highly scented and contrasting colour plants to create an immersive place of safety, beauty and comfort.

Elsewhere in Show Gardens, designers are imagining what garden visitors could see in their own homes. Urban Pollinators by Richard Browning employs a loose and irregular planting pattern to create a natural garden filled with mixed perennials to attract depleting pollinators. Hazlewood Barn Reimagined by Bestall & Co by Lee Bestall aims to give a second life to reclaimed materials, creating a landscape that is designed to cope in a changing Yorkshire climate.

Resembling a pathway into a modern art museum, Garden Whispers by Hyeyoung Choi and Yungil Choi blurs the lines between nature, art, and architecture. Four well-shaped specimen trees underplanted with a diverse mix of summer-flowering perennial plants grouped by colour families will create a painting resembling what lies in store for visitors attending the fictional exhibition.

Pandora Ryan, pictured in the garden at Slaithwaite Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

The popular Young Designer Gardens also return to the RHS’ summer show, providing the opportunity to kick-start their careers with debut garden designs.

Drakkars Drift by Luke Coleman draws inspiration from the striking basalt columns of Fingal’s Cave on the uninhabited island of Staffa, Scotland. The garden features Scandinavian themes and a vibrant, “moisture meadow” scheme that weaves statement specimens into a resilient, wildlife friendly tapestry that evolves through the seasons.

The Dune Garden by Jacopo Ducato Ruggeri takes from the wild, resilient beauty of Fire Island and its legacy as a queer refuge. The planting responds to the site’s contrasts: soft grasses, primroses, and wild roses meet bristly thistles and the needled forms of pine, beneath which a mosaic of sea heath spreads.

Honouring the rich heritage of ceramic making at Wentworth Woodhouse and across Yorkshire’s Rockingham Pottery, A Potted History: Echoes of Rockingham by Sam Dryell contains soft Crataegus blooms, woven textures of herbaceous colour, and the gentle sweep of Yorkshire hedgerows. The garden aims to paint a picture through planting to celebrate this area’s cherished artistry.

Garden designer Chris Myers, who is creating the RHS miner's Garden at the Wentworth Woodhouse Flower Show. Pictured at Holme Grown Eastby, near Skipton. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Visitors will also be able to experience a depth and breadth of horticulture away from the gardens, including the Floral Marquee housing 52 gorgeous growers and nurseries. The Show will also include 19 long borders where budding designers, community groups or colleges create a small garden all with the theme of ‘Make a Statement’. In between exhibits, visitors will be able to widen their green-fingered skills through a series of talks, demos and entertainment hosted by experts and familiar faces across the week.