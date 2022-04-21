Royal salute to fire in York as the Queen marks her 96th birthday today ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Queen was born at 17 Bruton Street, in Mayfair, London, on April 21 1926, the first child of the-then Duke and Duchess of York.

It was only 10 years later that Princess Elizabeth was thrust into the spotlight, with the abdication of her uncle, Edward VIII, and the accession of her father as King George VI.

The Queen has dedicated a lifetime in devotion to duty since she rose to the throne in 1952.

This new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by The Royal Windsor Horse Show to mark the occasion of her 96th birthday. Queen Elizabeth II holds her Fell ponies, Bybeck Nightingale (right) and Bybeck Katie. henrydallalphotography.com/PA Wire

Gun salutes for her are to ring out at noon today. And across the nation, people are giving thanks for her 70 years of service.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, to be marked over a weekend from June 2 to 5, will feature street parties and exhibitions, pageants and parades.

She stands as the “backbone” of the nation, the curator at North Yorkshire’s Castle Howard has said, as displays reveal rare glimpses into its own Royal collection.

Photo of The Queen during a visit to Japan in 1975. PA photos

“The Queen is the figurehead of our nation,” said curator Dr Chris Ridgway. “One has a profound respect for her as a Queen and as a monarch. This is a great national event.”

Here, in the grandeur of the castle’s Long Gallery, Jubilee displays are to shine a light on the estate’s links to the Queen’s coronation in 1953, with items from the ceremony, attended by former owner George Howard, to robes worn by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Grafton.

Through history, said Dr Ridgway, the estate has long held links with the monarchy, not least with the Howard family providing two wives for Henry VIII.

A special event on May 27 will see an exclusive afternoon tea, celebrating this “momentous” year in history, with a curated menu from the estate’s head chef and a rare viewing of its collection of exact replica Crown Jewels, last displayed a decade ago for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

The Queen during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in 2017. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Dr Ridgway said the Platinum Jubilee celebrations signal a tremendous moment in history.

He said: “I have never known England without the Queen. She is the backbone of the nation.

“Her resolve and stamina are quite remarkable. I don’t think anyone could do half as much as she has.”

Private celebrations

Today is to remain a mostly private affair for the Queen. She will be spending the day at her Norfolk estate of Sandringham, where she often enjoyed family gatherings with the Duke of Edinburgh. She was flown by helicopter from Windsor Castle.

While the Queen has been experiencing mobility issues recently and has cancelled a number of appearances, she has continued carrying out her duties of state and hosting virtual events.

Prince Harry said his grandmother was “on great form” when they met before he and wife Meghan travelled to Holland for the Invictus Games.

She is likely to be visited by family and friends in the coming days, and is thought to be staying at the Duke of Edinburgh’s cottage Wood Farm, a property she said her late husband “loved”. Part of its attraction was because the sea was so close.

Teresa Thompson, 70, the retired housekeeper of Wood Farm, said: “All the Royal family love Wood Farm, because it’s out of the way, it’s small, It’s intimate. You haven’t got lots of officials and household, it’s just the close staff. They literally can relax in the family house.”

To mark this year’s Platinum Jubilee in June, communities have been encouraged to plant a tree under an initiative dubbed the Queen’s Green Canopy.

The Queen has issued a special message of thanks to those who have come together to plant more than a million Jubilee trees in her name.

The monarch said she was “deeply touched” and hoped the saplings will “flourish and grow for many years to come”, for future generations to enjoy.

Jubilee

Across Yorkshire a vast canopy of trees has been planted. At Newby Hall, near Ripon, an avenue of English Oaks has been created, while at York Racecourse five different types of trees have been planted, from an apricot queen to silver birch.

In Wakefield, some 225 broadleaved native woodland trees were planted in February, marking 70 years to the day Queen Elizabeth ll ascended the throne.

Throughout Yorkshire, communities are putting plans in place to mark this year’s Jubilee.

In Askern, near Doncaster, a new trophy has been named for Yorkshire Model Yacht Clubs, with races to be held.

Plans for events throughout Calderdale are well underway. Decades of the Queen’s reign are to be brought to life through an augmented reality trail.

There will also be music, picnics, garden parties and displays.

Birthday

The Queen’s birthday is marked publicly by gun salutes in Hyde Park, Windsor Great Park and the Tower of London.

In York, a 21-gun Royal Salute will fire at noon today at the city’s Museum Gardens, performed by 3 Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, and with music by British Army Band Catterick, who will also be marching through the city.

The Queen’s ‘official’ birthday is celebrated this year on June 11 (official birthdays are part of a Royal tradition).

On that day, Her Majesty is expected to be joined by members of the Royal family at the Trooping the Colour parade, as well as a public appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

