A Sheffield art project has found a new home in the city centre – a former bank building that will become a major arts and cultural venue.

S1 Artspace will be based in the former Yorkshire Bank Chambers in Fitzalan Square. The grade II-listed building will undergo restoration and expansion and the project will be created in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University.

Hallam has already transformed the former Sheffield head post office in the square into the Creative Industries Institute, home to its department of art and design, a cafe and exhibition space.

The renovated building will feature two floors of public galleries that will showcase all types of new works by local, national, and international artists. It will include artist studios, a community and events space, a research centre, a shop profiling local artists and makers and an independent bar.

The Yorkshire Bank building on Fitzalan Square, Sheffield is to become a new home for S1 Artspace, who will turn it into galleries, artists' studio and a research centre.

The project formed a key component of Sheffield City Council-led plans to regenerate the Castlegate area of the city centre, supported by £20m of government Levelling Up funding granted in 2021. S1 Artspace originally wanted to create a gallery at Park Hill with an outdoor sculpture park.

Project director Louise Hutchinson said: “This is a monumental step for S1, particularly after the plans at Park Hill were derailed following the financial impact of the pandemic, resulting in the temporary closure of S1’s premises last autumn.

“Like many cultural venues in Sheffield, S1 has faced significant challenges operating within the commercial rental market. Securing our own premises is a remarkable achievement that allows us to move forward and establish a space that places artistic practice firmly at its core.”

Hallam vice-chancellor Prof Liz Mossop said: “As home to a huge community of creative industries students, graduates, and academics, Sheffield Hallam has a long tradition of forging close links with arts and culture partners across the region. Along with partners such as S1 Artspace, we are proud to be at the centre of the region’s cultural offer.

“Since S1’s foundation by Hallam students and artists in 1995, we’ve seen the positive impact our relationship has had on attracting, nurturing and retaining creative talent in Sheffield. Our new memorandum of understanding builds on this and provides some outstanding opportunities to continue our work together.”

Another key part of the Castegate regeneration scheme involves turning the ruins of Sheffield Castle recently excavated by Wessex Archaeology into a public park celebrating Sheffield’s historic birthplace, opening up the culverted River Sheaf again.

Plans are already well advanced for the another nearby listed building, Canada House on Commercial Street, to be transformed into Harmony Works. This will bring together Sheffield Music Academy, Sheffield Music Hub, Brass Bands England and Music in the Round under one roof in a music teaching and performance centre.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the council transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “The project, along with Harmony Works, will restore two prominent heritage buildings in the Castlegate area of the city, both of which have stood empty for too long.

“Thanks to central government funding, these buildings have now been secured for future generations and put culture firmly at the heart of Sheffield’s city centre transformation.”

The building dates back to 1871. It served as the Sheffield Stock Exchange from 1911 before becoming a branch of the Yorkshire Bank in 1967. The branch closed in 2014 and the building has stood vacant since 2017.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard also welcomed the move. He said: “The cultural arts and heritage sector alone generates £100 million each year for South Yorkshire – a huge contribution to our economy. The sector also brings in visitors from far and wide, helps us attract talent and gives our brightest the chance to stay near and go far.