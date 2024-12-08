Scarborough: Britain's oldest seaside resort to mark two tragic anniversaries this month

Scarborough, Britain’s oldest seaside resort, is marking two tragic anniversaries in its long history this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first is that of being the first town in the UK to be bombarded by the Germans at the start of the First World War in December 1914.

The second is the lifeboat tragedy years later in December 1954 when three crewmen drowned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lifeboat which resulted in three crew members of the then new state-of-the-art lifeboat, ECJR, being drowned is still remembered with an annual memorial service at the parish church of St Mary’s overlooking the harbour and South Bay.

Scarborough South Bay. Picture: Richard Ponter

On December 8, the lifeboat had already completed a call-out in a fierce storm with some of the crew having been at sea in their own fishing boats.

But as the weather conditions deteriorated it was discovered that six boats were reported overdue in returning to Scarborough Harbour.

The ECJR was just returning into the harbour when it was capsized and though turned straight back over, five crewmen were thrown into the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three who died included Frank Bayes, the lifeboat signalman. John Cammish, who also perished, served in the Navy before returning to Scarborough to work on the fishing boats and volunteer as a lifeboat crewman.

The third victim was Jack Sheader, a member of a long-established fishing family.

Some 18 people people died after Scarborough became the first British town to be bombarded in the First World W ar when big areas of the resort were badly damaged.