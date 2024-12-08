Scarborough: Britain's oldest seaside resort to mark two tragic anniversaries this month
The first is that of being the first town in the UK to be bombarded by the Germans at the start of the First World War in December 1914.
The second is the lifeboat tragedy years later in December 1954 when three crewmen drowned.
The lifeboat which resulted in three crew members of the then new state-of-the-art lifeboat, ECJR, being drowned is still remembered with an annual memorial service at the parish church of St Mary’s overlooking the harbour and South Bay.
On December 8, the lifeboat had already completed a call-out in a fierce storm with some of the crew having been at sea in their own fishing boats.
But as the weather conditions deteriorated it was discovered that six boats were reported overdue in returning to Scarborough Harbour.
The ECJR was just returning into the harbour when it was capsized and though turned straight back over, five crewmen were thrown into the sea.
The three who died included Frank Bayes, the lifeboat signalman. John Cammish, who also perished, served in the Navy before returning to Scarborough to work on the fishing boats and volunteer as a lifeboat crewman.
The third victim was Jack Sheader, a member of a long-established fishing family.
Some 18 people people died after Scarborough became the first British town to be bombarded in the First World W ar when big areas of the resort were badly damaged.
Scarborough’s mayor Coun Janet Jefferson will attend a memorial service which is being held for the lifeboat crew members.