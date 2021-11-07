Scarborough Council demolishes World War Two pillbox amid rumours concrete relic was pushed over cliff edge

Work took place to removed the pillbox which was overhanging the cliff edge. (Photo: Scarborough Borough Council)

A concrete pillbox – one of many built along the coast to defend against an invasion during World War Two – was demolished as it was dangerously overhanging the cliff edge at Cayton Bay.

Scarborough Council said the work took place last week following a formal notice from North Yorkshire Building Control and denied claims that it had pushed the pillbox over the edge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours had been circulating online that in a herculean effort, the council had pushed one of the former pillboxes over the edge of the cliff and sent the remains crashing down onto the beach below. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

Pillbox remains at the base of the cliff on the beach have been there for many years.

Scarborough Council said: "With the exception of a very small amount of minor debris, which we were unable to safely remove from the slope, all the material from the demolition was collected and disposed of at the local waste recycling site.