An exhibition celebrating the rise to stardom of Yorkshire’s own Sir Patrick Stewart has opened at the University of Huddersfield’s Heritage Quay.

Sir Patrick, best known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, began his working life as a cub reporter in Dewsbury before his editor gave him an ultimatum over his acting career.

Now rare and unseen programmes and photographs from his early acting days in Mirfield drama clubs are to go on show, with a costume from his production of A Christmas Carol.

The exhibition coincides with the publication of St Patrick's memoir, Making it So, which he will discuss at a sold-out event at the university later this month.

Also on display are his copies of the scripts from Star Trek, and programmes and photographs from his time in the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Born in nearby Mirfield, Sir Patrick is now the University of Huddersfield's Emeritus Chancellor following his nine years as University Chancellor up to 2014.

This archive has been held by Heritage Quay since 2019 and includes material from Sir Patrick, such as theatre programmes, photographs and personal papers.

It also features material gathered by the Patrick Stewart Research Library, a volunteer and fan-run resource relating to his acting career

Originally based in the United States of America, the library was supported by Patrick himself, who said of its existence “I couldn’t be more pleased.”

Dr Rebecca Bowd, university archivist, said it was wonderful to share such special items from the collection.

“We are so pleased to be putting some of the treasures of the Sir Patrick Stewart Archive on display in celebration of his new memoir,” she said.

"Anyone inspired to find out more about his life and work should make the visit. Whilst the exhibition is only on for a couple of weeks, the archive is permanently available in our research room and is free to visit. No matter which areas of Sir Patrick’s life you may be interested in, we’ve got fascinating material to explore.”