The two planes will signal the start of the 70-boat flotilla on the Humber Estuary, which marks four days of celebrations in Hull to mark the Queen's Platinu Jubilee.

The planes are set to fly over the Humber Platinum Jubilee Flotilla at 7pm tonight, but will also be travelling over other parts of Yorkshire while making their way to the event.

Here's everything you need to know.

A Spitfire plane

What is the Humber Platinum Jubilee Flotilla?

A total of 70 boats, large and small, will set sail from Victoria Pier to the Humber Bridge, before returning down the estuary to Hull Marina, arriving there at about 9.15pm.

Where can I see it?

All viewing of the flotilla will be between Hull Marina and the Humber Bridge. Victoria Pier itself will be closed because of weight restrictions.

The best place to see the flotilla will be at St Andrew’s Quay, where plenty of parking is available

Other recommended viewing points are:

The Bullnose

Hull Marina

Hessle Foreshore

Where can I park?

Visitors to the city centre are encouraged to use public transport where possible, but for those travelling by car, multi-storey car parks are available at:

Osborne Street

George Street

Princes Quay

Fruit Market

Normal parking charges apply.

And what about the Spitfires?

According to Military Airshows website, the Spitfires are due to fly over Hull between 6.50pm and 7.35pm on June 2.

They are also due to fly over Hessle between 6.45pm and 7.30pm, and New Holland, in Lincolnshire, between 6.52pm and 7.37pm.