These are the Yorkshire people recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours

These people have been honoured to mark their extraordinary efforts in fields such as science, medicine, the arts and for charity work.

Knights Bachelor

Martyn Ellis Oliver. Chief Executive Officer, Outwood Grange Academies Trust. For services to Education. (Tollerton, North Yorkshire)

David Anthony Nixon OBE. Lately Artistic Director, Northern Ballet. For services to Dance. (Menston, West Yorkshire)

Order of the British Empire

Professor Gillian Teresa Manthorpe (Jill Manthorpe). Director, Health and Social Care Workforce Research Unit and Associate Director, National Institute for Health and Care Research School for Social Care Research. For services to Social Work and Social Care Research. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Helen Jane Pickles. Director, Service Delivery Partnering and Resourcing, People, Capability and Place, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Joanne Michèle Sylvie Harris MBE. Author. For services to Literature. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Professor Renee Elizabeth Sockett (Liz Fielding) FRS. Professor, School of Life Sciences, Medical School, University of Nottingham. For services to Microbiology. (Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Ioannis Kerestentzopoulos Koursis. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Barnsley College, South Yorkshire. For services to Further Education. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Professor Babak Akhgar. Director, Centre for Excellence in Terrorism, Resilience, Intelligence and Organised Crime Research, Sheffield Hallam University. For services to Security Research. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Professor John Richard Barrett. Professor of Energy and Climate Policy, University of Leeds. For services to Climate Change Assessment. (York, North Yorkshire)

Dr Fiona Mary Campbell. Consultant Paediatrician, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Children and Young People with Diabetes. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Edward David Cornmell. Deputy Director, Prison Covid Gold Command, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (East Cottingwith, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Jane Katrina Fearnley. Chief Executive Officer and Executive Headteacher, Willow Tree Academy Trust. For services to Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Dr Andrew Simon Furber. Regional Director, North West and NHS Regional Director of Public Health, North West, Department for Health and Social Care. For services to Public Health. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Professor Carol Lynnette Gabriel. Professor, Higher Education Academy, York St John University. For services to Higher Education. (York, North Yorkshire)

Lady Jane Alison Gibson. Chair, Spirit of 2012. For services to Volunteering, to Heritage and to the Arts. (York, North Yorkshire)

Philip Husband. Governing Governor, HM Prison Durham. For Public Service. (Stokesley, North Yorkshire)

Professor Paul James Johnson. Professor of Sociology and Executive Dean, University of Leeds. For services to Equality, to Diversity and to Human Rights. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Tariq Navid Shah. Philanthropist. For services to Charity. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Doreen Emelda Watkins (Dotty Watkins). Head of Quality and Governance Maternity, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Midwifery. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Olukayode Adetokun Adegbembo. Chair of Governors, Scarborough TEC. For services to Education. (Swanland, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Dr Deborah Anne Bullivant. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Grimm and Co. For services to Children and Young People’s Literacy in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Leah Dorothy Higginbottom. Local Ward and Parish Councillor, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council and Great Houghton Parish Council. For public and voluntary service in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Charlotte Sara Hosker. Prison Education Manager, HM Prison and Young Offender Institution Askham Grange. For services to Prison Education and Reducing Re-Offending. (Selby, North Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Ellen Hughes. Director of Special Projects, Sport England. For services to Sport during Covid-19. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Dr Manojkumar Narottam Liladhar Joshi DL. Volunteer. For voluntary services to the community in Bradford during Covid-19. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Stephanie Lawrence. Executive Director, Nursing and Allied Health Professionals, Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to District Nursing. (Shipley, West Yorkshire)

Bettina Leslie. Founder and Operational Manager, Freedom4Girls. For services to Tackling Period Poverty. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Lorraine Llewellyn. Classical Musician. For services to Music. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Austin Philip Marsden. Lately Founder and Executive Chair, Ridgeway Partners. For services to Business and to Charity. (Sheriff Hutton, North Yorkshire)

Nancy O’Neill. Deputy Chief Officer and Strategic Director of Transformation and Change, Bradford District and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to the NHS, particularly during Covid-19. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Rebecca Owen. Customer Service Leader, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Pontefract, West Yorkshire)

Ailsa Rhodes. Chief Executive Officer, Older People’s Action in the Locality. For services to Older People in Leeds, particularly during Covid-19. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Colin William Rodham. Senior Officer, Environment Agency. For services to Flood Risk Management in the Yorkshire Region. (Knaresborough, North Yorkshire)

Eleanor Rachel Semlyen. Founding Trustee, Yorkshire Air Museum and Allied Air Forces Memorial, Elvington, York. For services to Heritage. (York, North Yorkshire)

Christopher John Slater. Associate Director of Commercial and Procurement, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to NHS Procurement during Covid-19. (York, North Yorkshire)

Richard Michael Stroud. For services to the Interfaith Community in West Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Dr Rupert John Suckling. Director of Public Health, Doncaster Council. For services to Public Health during Covid-19. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Janet Mary Thornton. For services to Rural Communities in Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Nigel Wilkinson. Managing Director, Windermere Lake Cruises Ltd. For services to Tourism and to the Economy in Cumbria. (York, North Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Ibrar Ali. Volunteer Development Manager, Bradford Moor Play and Support Service. For voluntary services to the community in Bradford. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Kelly Louise Buddery. For services to Ice Skating, particularly during Covid-19. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Martin John Colledge. Beat Manager, Forestry England. For services to Forestry, Cave Rescue and Exploration. (Ingleton, North Yorkshire)

Joanne Dewire. Radiographer, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Public Health during Covid-19. (York, North Yorkshire)

Marie Dickens. For services to the community in Hemsworth, West Yorkshire during Covid-19. (Hemsworth, West Yorkshire)

Lydia Joan Joy Fairman. Lead Capability and Development Manager, Network Rail. For services to STEM and to Vulnerable People during Covid-19. (York, North Yorkshire)

Henry Filloux-Bennett. Chief Executive, Lawrence Batley Theatre. For services to the Theatre and to the community in Huddersfield. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Jane Hallett. Voluntary Fundraising Officer, Beverley and District, Soroptimist International. For services to the community in Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire. (Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Diane Hamilton Hosking. For services to the community in Bedale, North Yorkshire. (Snape, North Yorkshire)

Amjid Hussain. Director, Bradford Moor Play and Support Service. For voluntary services to the community in Bradford, West Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Lorraine Kennedy. Senior Manager, Patient Support, Bradford and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to the NHS. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Susan Margaret Mann. For services to the community in Clapham-Cum-Newby, North Yorkshire. (Clapham, North Yorkshire)

Rukeya Khanom Miah. Deputy Associate Director of Nursing and Senior Midwife, Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Maternity and Healthcare Education, particularly during Covid-19. (Keighley, West Yorkshire)

Karen Lesley Morris. For services to the community in Newton on Ouse, North Yorkshire, particularly during Covid-19. (York, North Yorkshire)

Sharron Moverley-Holmes. Special Chief Officer, North Yorkshire Police Special Constabulary. For services to Policing. (Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire)

Rev Father Darren Percival. For services to the community in Leeds, West Yorkshire. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Douglas Herbert Threlfall. For services to the community in Bingley, West Yorkshire. (Bingley, West Yorkshire)

Keith Twigg. Fundraising Coordinator, Royal British Legion. For voluntary and charitable services in Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire. (Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Tony Washington. For services to the community in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Frada Wilenski (Frada Eskin). For services to the community in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Valerie Winchester. For services to the community in Chapel-Le-Dale, North Yorkshire. (Carnforth, North Yorkshire)