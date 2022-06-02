A number of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flights will be visiting Yorkshire across the long weekend.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flights (or BBMF for short) usually feature either a Lancaster Bomber, a Spitfire, a Hurricane or a Dakota.

Often the Spitfires fly in pairs, but they also occasionally fly alone.

A Spitfire in Yorkshire (Photo: Glyn Beck)

Two Spitfires will be heading to Humberside tonight (June 2) for the Humber Platinum Jubilee Flotilla from around 7pm, but what other flight plans are in place for these historic planes?

Here's what you need to know.

June 2

The two Spitfire planes will be seen in Hull and Hessle in East Riding, at around 7pm. According to the Military Airshows website, they will pass through Hull between 6.50pm and 7.30pm, and Hessle between 6.45pm and 7.30pm.

Around the country, there will also be displays at March in Cambridgeshire (between 11.25am and 12.10pm), Stowmarket in Suffolk (between 12.01pm and 12.46pm), Shillington Jubilee Weekend in Bedfordshire (between 12.59pm and 1.29pm), Bletchley in Buckinghamshire (between 1pm and 1.45pm).

The Lancaster Bomber will be flying over Leicestershire, Worcestershire, Wilsthire and Suffolk between similar times.

June 3

A Hawker Hurricane will grace Yorkshire's skies on Friday, as the plane flies over Tractorfest at Newby Hall in North Yorkshire. The plane is set to fly over the festival between 3.15pm and 4.05pm.

The Military Airshows website also say it will head over Norton in Sheffield between 3pm and 3.45pm as it heads to Tractorfest, so anyone between Sheffield and Ripon should keep their eyes peeled.

It is also expected over Beverley at around 3.30pm. The Spitfire will be in the South West region on Friday, while the Lancaster will fly over Leicestershire, Suffolk and Worcestershire.

June 4

The Hawker Hurricane will return to South Yorkshire on Saturday, flying over Dalton and Falnderwell near Rotherham between 12.55pm and 1.40pm. There are also a large number of as yet unassigned flypasts due in nearby Lincolnshire, so it's worth keeping your eyes peeled for much of Saturday afternoon.

The Lancaster is set to be in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Wiltshire and Hampshire, while the Spitfire will be in Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Essex.

June 5

Rounding off the long weekend of celebratory flypasts, the Supermarine Spitfire is set to pass over Tractorfest on Sunday afternoon, between 2.30pm and 3.20pm.

The Hurricane is set to be in Lincolnshire, so again its worth keeping your eyes to the skies, but the Lancaster is once again due in the Midlands and the South.

What about the rest of June?