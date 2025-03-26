Changes to a Government tax scheme have opened up a £1.4m hole in a York church’s renovation project.

St Michael le Belfrey church, in St Leonard’s Place, has been hit with increased costs due to the Government capping the amount that places of worship can reclaim in VAT on restoration projects.

Project Manager Gillian Shepherd told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) the move may mean the project has to be scaled back or halted unless the shortfall is made up.

A Government spokesperson said claims to recoup VAT costs up to £25,000 could still be made under the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme until March 2026.

The entrance to St Michael le Belfrey church, in St Leonard's Place, York

The decision in January to extend the scheme but add a £25,000 cap on claims has left the project and other restorations which were already underway facing financial uncertainty.

York Central’s Labour MP Rachael Maskell has called on the Government to step in and exempt buildings where restorations were already underway from the new limits.

St Michael le Belfrey’s £8.5m project which includes removing its roof and repairing its stone work began in August and the building remains clad in scaffolding.

Belfrey church’s congregation has been meeting in The De Grey Rooms in St Leonard’s Place while the works have been taking place. The church estimates that it hosts an average of 600 worshippers every week.

Its Impact project, which is the first restoration of the Grade I-listed medieval church in 150 years, aims to improve the space for congregants and visitors.

It is also hoped the restoration will help the church with its social outreach work which includes a debt advice service and a foodbank.

But project manager Ms Shepherd said the scope of the scheme may have to be reduced if the extra £1.4m cannot be found.

The project manager said: “At the moment it doesn’t seem like the Government are prepared to compromise. There’s a risk that we could end up with a building site left in the middle of York and no one wants that.

“We’re going to work as hard as we can to get our congregation back into the building.

“Our church has always welcomed visitors and people coming in off the street, we want to increase the number of visitors and to help them understand our heritage, which includes the building which is hundreds of years old, and the Christian faith.

“As well as our social action we also have a leadership devlopment programme here, so the risk is we wouldn’t be equipped to do as much of that. We’ll keep on talking to the Church of England and the Church Building Council about where we go from here.”

York Central MP Ms Maskell said she was continuing to call on the Government provide projects such as the St Michael le Belfrey renovation with the security to continue.

The Labour MP added alternative funding should be made available if the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme is fully withdrawn next year.

Ms Maskell said: “Churches like St. Michael Le Belfrey were far advanced in their restoration projects when Government suddenly changed the terms of the scheme. Many churches have already signed contracts for their works and have tight schedules for completion, so to change the terms mid-term has caused projects deep concern over how they will make up the shortfall.”

The scheme currently has a budget of £23m until March 2026, with around 94 per cent of claims expected to be unaffected according to Government research.

