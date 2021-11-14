Step forward in project to protect North Yorkshire Moors Railway's future by replacing wrought iron and steel bridges

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), under its part-grant and part-lottery-funded £10m Yorkshire Magnificent Journey project, is working to preserve its 180-year past for future generations.
After its chosen engineering firm Cleveland Bridge collapsed earlier this year, VolkerLaser has now been appointed for the final stage of its £1.26m project to reconstruct bridges crossing Eller Beck at Goathland with work from January through to March.
Some £300,000 is still needed to fund the bridge repair work, and the NYMR is appealing for donations.
The bridges are ageing, said Tim Bruce, director of civil engineering for NYMR, yet crucial to ensuring an operating railway.
“Some of our bridges are over 150 years old and, despite regular maintenance work to care for them and prolong their lives, the metalwork is starting to show its age,” he said.
“The renewal of bridges 24 and 25 is essential to ensure that we can run passenger trains hauled by heavy steam engines over them for many years to come.”
The wider project has seven strands, including the new £4m Carriage Stable at Pickering, and The Outstation, a volunteer development hub.
