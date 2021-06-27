Ten historic pubs on the Yorkshire coast

The Oak Wheel pub, Burniston

Many seaside watering holes boast long standing histories in Yorkshire, with more than a few stories to tell. Venture through their doors to enjoy a traditional Yorkshire pub experience with home cooked food and local ales in a historic setting.

Here are some of the most historic pubs on the Yorkshire coast.

The Crescent Hotel and Bar

The Crescent Hotel and Bar was built in the mid-19th century and is a listed building, situated in Scarborough.

It is set in a traditional Georgian crescent and serves homemade pub meals, all created with local Yorkshire produce.

The Crescent, Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 2PP.

Quayside Lounge Bar

Quayside Lounge Bar is in Whitby, and is located on the first floor of Quayside - one of Whitby’s oldest buildings.

The building dates back to the 1820s and was originally used as a bath house by local fishermen after a day working at sea.

Quayside Lounge Bar, 7 Pier Road, Whitby, North Yorkshire, YO21 3PU.

The Oak Wheel

The Oak Wheel is in Burniston, three miles from Scarborough and 15 miles from Whitby.

It is a traditional pub with bare brick walls inside and wooden timbers, adding to the character and old-timey feel of the establishment.

The pub also boasts a classic wooden bar stocking a range of ales.

The Oak Wheel, 17 - 19 Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO13 0HR.

The Ship Inn

The Ship Inn dates back to 1823 when the first license authorising the sale of ale was granted and was named ‘Bottle and Glass’. It was then closed and rebuilt in 1846 and renamed The Ship Inn.

Inside the establishment, visitors relax by open log fires and dark furnishings, which makes for an extremely cosy atmosphere.

The Ship Inn, Cliff Road, Sewerby, Bridlington, Yorkshire, YO15 1EW.

Blacksmiths Arms

Blacksmiths Arms is over 250 years old and is in the seaside town of Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

The pub is Yorkshire through and through: it even serves homemade Yorkshire puddings as a starter.

According to the pub, it is also the place where the Queen and HRH Prince Phillip had their first pub lunch in 2010!

Blacksmiths Arms, High Street, Cloughton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO13 0AE.

Bryherstones Country Inn

Bryherstones Country Inn is a traditional country pub in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

The pub has retained many of its original features throughout the years, including wooden beams across the ceilings and rugged brick walls.

It serves traditional Yorkshire ales like Timothy Taylor Landlord and has many home cooked British classics on the food menu.

Bryherstones Country Inn, Newlands Road, Cloughton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO13 0AR.

The Black Horse

The Black Horse is a Grade II listed building that dates back to the 1600s.

The pub serves a selection of Yorkshire cheeses and a range of seafood dishes with fresh fish that are caught locally.

The Black Horse, 91 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4BH.

Bull & Sun

The Bull & Sun is a Grade II listed building in Bridlington and stands as a tall, red bricked establishment with large traditional sash windows.

The pub serves homemade food and has many British classics on the menu including fish and chips.

Bull & Sun, 11 Baylegate, Bridlington, YO16 7JT.

Cross Butts Stable Restaurant

Cross Butts Stable is based in a 17th century farmhouse in Whitby, with views that overlook the picturesque Esk Valley.

The establishment still has many of its original features including flagstone floors, wooden beams,and the original working range.

Customers can also use the handcrafted stone staircase with iron railings that leads to a beautiful lounge area.

Guisborough Road, Whitby, North Yorkshire, YO21 1TL

Fat Badger

Fat Badger is 160 years old and reopened as Fat Badger in August 2016 after formerly being known as The Cricketers.

The pub serves many Yorkshire classics including Black Sheep Best Bitter, Leeds Pale, and Theakston Old Peculier.