The Chestnut Man dead: Yorkshire pays tribute to 'legend' Allan Jones - ‘the most famous chestnut man’

A well-known Yorkshire personality who became known as ‘The Chestnut Man’ after appearing at events throughout the region for over 40 years has died.

Allan Jones, who was in his seventies, had become a familiar face at fairs and special events throughout the region with his main base having been in Wakefield City Centre, outside the Cathedral.

Mr Jones had followed in his father's footsteps, selling hot chestnuts, before setting up his own business almost 45 years ago.

During the colder months Mr Jones could be found selling his hot chestnuts roasted using coke and wood, and during the summer his chestnuts are replaced with sweets, toys and bouncy balls.

Mr Jones along with his dog, the latest one being called Albert, had become woven into the district's diverse tapestry.

Since the announcement of Mr Jones' death online former customers have set up a fundraising site for a memorial to be created in his name.

Andrea Cliff, who set up the fundraising page, urged people to donate.

Allan Jones was a famous Chesnut Man who travelled across Yorkshire and lived on a farm in Kirkhamgate Picture: The Yorkshire Post / Sophie Mei Lan Malin

She said: "Allan and his various dogs, [his] most recent was Albert, have been in Wakefield centre for years.Selling hot chestnuts and various kids balloons etc.

“He will be missed from Wakefield and we would like to get a bench made in his memory and a plaque so people can reflect on the chats they had with him."

Mr Jones was renowned for his friendly nature with a throng of local followers. He was equally opinionated and never held back on his sometimes controversial views.

Coun Nadeem Ahmed said he heard the news of his passing via text messages.

He later posted: "R.I.P - I have just heard the sad news that Allan Jones aka ‘Wakefield’s Chestnut Man’ has passed away. Allan was a permanent fixture in Wakefield City Centre for over 40 years and I have seen him around for my whole life. He will be sadly missed."

Mr Jones had become an ‘attraction’ in the city with generations of families paying tribute.

The former fairground man even featured in a painting created by Kirkhamgate artist, Julie Dawson Gledhill as well as a portrait by Wakefield Camera Club.