Villagers have failed in an attempt to have a North Yorkshire pub listed as an asset of community value amid concerns about the venue’s future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council has rejected an application from the local parish council to give the designation to the Forresters Arms, in Kilburn, near Thirsk.

Inclusion on the list means the owners have a duty to allow the community to bid on the premises should they sell it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilburn Parish Council applied for the pub, which is owned by pubco the Stonegate Group, to be given the designation following a change in leaseholder last year and councillors’ concerns about staffing levels and uncertain opening times.

The Forresters Arms at Kilburn

The council’s application stated: “The recent unexpected and early change of lessor has given rise to uncertainty and concern regarding the future of the pub. Its future may be uncertain taking account of the owners, Stonegate, and their publicly-declared inclination to dispose of poor-performing pubs.

“Added to this, the future of commercially owned country pubs is generally uncertain. Community ownership at the right price, as with an increasing number of country pubs, would be the best way of preserving this vital, community asset.”

The parish council said the Forresters was the only pub and one of only three public buildings in the village. It added that the venue hosted regular meetings such as the village book club and meetings of the Kilburn Feast organisation committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “It is frequently used by locals for general socialising, wedding receptions, wakes and other social gatherings. Alternative venues are some miles away and can be problematic for Kilburn’s ageing population and the absence of local public transport.”

North Yorkshire Council has ruled that the pub should not be included on its list of assets of community value. A report by officers concluded that there was not enough evidence that the premises were being used by the community.

The pub was shut when officers visited as part of their assessment, and they were unable to contact the operators by phone.

The report stated: “Overall, there was nothing substantive to demonstrate significant actual use as a public house providing a community facility for cultural, social and recreational activities that were non-ancillary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Evidence that the nominated site furthers the social interests, wellbeing of the local community of Kilburn was very limited.”

The Forresters Arms was badly damaged by fire in May 2019, but reopened in 2020 after repairs and refurbishment. The pub’s current leaseholder is Doug Glendon, who took on the business in November last year.