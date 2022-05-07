The historic Mallyan Spout Hotel near Goathland in the North York Moors is up for sale

A blaze caused by a faulty dryer broke out in the laundry room of the Mallyan Spout Hotel near Goathland shortly after New Year, and it was shut until February.Guests and staff had to be evacuated but nobody was hurt.

Now the 20-bedroom three-star hotel, which has been in the same family since 2003, has gone on the marked for £3million with Nationwide Business Sales of Castleford.

The period building in the North York Moors has a function room for 70 people, parking for 70 cars, outdoor seating for 200, a restaurant, bar, pub, coffee shop and three additional properties. There is also development potential for five more rooms and an additional 2.5 acres of land.

Mallyan Spout Hotel

It was built as a private country house in 1892 and was a popular haunt of the Heartbeat cast during filming.

The hotel is set back from the road in a generous plot with large gardens. The separate accommodation for staff includes two flats and a three-bedroom semi-detached house with private garden.

There is a large kitchen and a biomass heating system eligible for government grant payments of £27,000 to cover operating costs.

The business also comes with a Facebook page with 6,000 followers and all fixtures and fittings are included in the sale. There are 29 staff and the annual turnover is £1.5million.