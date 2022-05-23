The Star Inn at Harome: 150-year-old oak tree that came down in Duncombe Park during Storm Arwen to become part of new roof

While The Star Inn at Harome burned, Storm Arwen was raging on the nearby Duncombe Park estate in Helmsley.

By Grace Newton
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 4:18 pm

Now in a serendipitous twist, an 150-year-old oak tree which came down during the storm will be incorporated into the 14th-century pub's thatched roof during its restoration following the devastating fire last November.

The wood from the oak, which stood in the original kitchen garden field on the estate, will replace charred timbers.

It was cut by local sawmill Wall & Son of Ampleforth before being delivered to the Michelin-starred gastropub, where contractors from heritage construction specialists Woodhouse Barry have arrived to begin 24 weeks of repair work.

The Star's owner, chef Andrew Pern, tweeted: "The start of the next process for our beamed roof, using the felled oak from Duncombe Park now being sawn by Wall & Son sawmill in Ampleforth. Taken from the original kitchen garden field on the estate in Helmsley. Great character in the 150-year-old wood and great character in the Wall family too! Great to get to meet you all, I look forward to the next phase now.

"The end product is ready to fit into our roof as one of the main beams that was burned in the fire. As the Star burned this tree came down as Storm Arwen blew."

A protective 'shell' is now encasing the inn to shield it from the elements, while a traditional thatcher will replace the thatch in August.

The remains of the thatched roof underneath the canopy

Steam cleaning will remove soot and smoke damage and odours before a planned re-opening in the autumn.

A protective covering now encases The Star Inn
Replacing the roof timbers is a fragile operation and as many as possible will be preserved
Andrew Pern