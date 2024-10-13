The wonderful world of 18th century botanical artist Mary Delany

Collections & House Officer Iona Hart view the new art exhibition 'The Botanical World of Mary Delany' in partnership with the British Museum in the Reddihough Gallery at Beningbrough Hall, York. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

For the first time outside of the British Museum in London, visitors to Beningbrough Hall can see an exhibition of the extraordinary botanical artworks of 18th century artist Mary Delany. The Botanical World of Mary Delany is part of the British Museum Unseen touring exhibition series called Spotlight and the North Yorkshire stately home is its first stop.

Starting at the age of 72, Delany created more than 900 of these extraordinary artworks over the next decade, stopping only when her deteriorating eyesight made it impossible to continue.

The brand-new sculptures by artist Rebecca Stevenson ˜Mary, Maria, Marianne" in the the Great Hall at Beningbrough Hall, York as part of a new art exhibition 'The Botanical World of Mary Delany' in partnership with the British Museum. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

They have previously remained largely unseen due to their fragile nature and existence within bound books, cared for by the British Museum.

But thanks to advances in digital photography Delany’s scientifically accurate art is available for all to see.

"The photographs are slightly larger that the original collages which means people can see in detail Mary Delany’s extraordinary ‘paper mosaiks’. Some of them are made from hundreds of pieces of paper and the digital photography is so good they they almost look three dimensional,” says Beningbrough Hall’s Creative Producer Laura Turner.

"She came up with this unique approach to botanical artwork after seeing a piece of red paper on her bedstand and imagined it could be a flower and that’s how it all started.

Origami by York-based artist Kate Buckley displayed in conjunction with the exhibition 'The Botanical World of Mary Delany' at Beningbrough Hall, York in partnership with the British Museum. Picture Tony Johnson.

“Created by delicately painting, cutting and layering paper, these botanical artworks and their intricate detail are considered as both artistic masterpieces and scientifically accurate specimens. Most of them are actually in books and are incredibly delicate as they are from the 18th century which means people can only see a few at a time and there is no way they could form part of an exhibition.

“For the first time, visitors will have the opportunity to see a more extensive selection of her collages and will be able to look closely at stunning details of the ‘mosaiks’ she created through her painstakingly precise techniques. The exhibition will showcase over 30 of these exquisite artworks through high-quality photographs.”

Mary Delany was a women ahead of her time and dismissed her works of art as little more than a hobby and a distraction.

"She was an extraordinary woman who has a tragic yet fascinating life when it was nearly impossible for women to become professional artists. She made 900 or these mosaiks in ten years in a frenzy of activity, which in part was down to the fact she lost her second husband and her sister very close together, she was grief-stricken so this is what she poured all her energy into to help her deal with her grief.”

'The Botanical World of Mary Delany' at Beningbrough Hall, York in partnership with the British Museum. Picture courtesy of The Trustees of the British Museum.

Delany came from a well to do family who were preparing her for court life but then a family member died and she was married off to the much older man who is an alcoholic and she has a very unhappy time. He dies but leaves her with very little money

“She eventually meets and marries an Irish clergyman – Delany – and she goes back to Ireland with him and together they develop the first botanic garden of Ireland,” says Turner.

“During this time she meets really interesting people – she’s in a circle of acquaintances that include Jonathan Swift – and then he dies and she’s alone again.” She then goes to live with the Duchess of Portland who then dies leaving no provision for Mary. But Queen Charlotte knows her and the provide her somewhere to live. We know about all of this as she was a prolific letter writer. Although she writes a lot of about the places she goes and the people she meets she really doesn’t talk about her art – she calls it her ‘whimsy’ – she doesn’t recognise it as the great artwork we recognise it as today.”

Layered throughout Beningbrough Hall’s galleries are historic and contemporary artworks honouring other creative women, including a specially commissioned sculpture by Rebecca Stevenson.

Collections & House Officer Iona Hart in the Reddihough Gallery at Beningbrough Hall, York with displaying a new art exhibition 'The Botanical World of Mary Delany' in partnership with the British Museum. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Adding a contemporary element to the experience, the Great Hall will house brand-new sculptures by acclaimed artist Rebecca Stevenson.

Commissioned for the exhibition, ‘Mary, Maria, Marianne’ responds to three women artists – Mary Delany, (1700-1788), Maria Sibylla Merian (1647 – 1717) and Marianne North (1830-1890) who are part of the exhibition.

The sculptures, which are larger than life-size busts of the three women, complement Delany’s legacy and encompass art, science and creativity. They greet visitors as they enter the hall and let them appreciate the women whose work and lives were ahead of their time.

This ambitious new commission draws on Stevenson’s interest in historical enquiry, botanical art and figurative sculpture.

"I hope this new work will shine a light on the extraordinary work achievements of these three artists,” says the London-based artist.

"Their courage and determination as well as their beautiful works – have been an inspiration.”

A further highlight of the exhibition is a curated display featuring a selection of intriguing objects from the National Trust’s collections, created by historic women artists.

These items, soon to be included in an upcoming National Trust publication by Senior Curator Rachel Conway, spotlight innovative art and craft techniques while also showcasing bold scientific discoveries.

Sensory engagement runs through the other artworks as visitors can lose themselves in the interactive origami room, designed by York-based artist Kate Buckley.

This hands-on space invites visitors of all ages to engage with art in new and playful ways. Finally, a stunning collection of abstract photography collages by York St John Fine Art student Amy Martina will round off this exciting exhibition, responding to Delany’s work through colourful abstract collages.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the British Museum in bringing the remarkable work of Mary Delany to new audiences at Beningbrough Hall," says Laura Turner. Her intricate botanical creations, celebrated for their artistic beauty and scientific accuracy, continue to inspire and captivate people today.

"The exhibition celebrates the National Trust’s commitment to nature and beauty, linking the botanical worlds of Mary Delany and Beningbrough’s gardens.”

Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the British Museum, said: “A pioneer of botanical drawings, Mary Delany is one of the most innovative artists of the 18th century.

"Due to the extreme fragility of her works, only two examples are on display at the British Museum and only a small selection can be studied by appointment. We are thrilled to partner with Beningbrough Hall, giving new audiences the opportunity to enjoy over 30 of her incredible works of art.”

The exhibition is hosted in The Reddihough Galleries on the first floor of Beinginbrough Hall.

The late Mr Ian Reddihough, left a lasting gift in his will to support the conservation and care of Beningbrough for future generations. To commemorate Mr Reddihough’s gift to the charity, the first-floor art gallery spaces have been named in his honour.

His generous contribution supported the creation of the recently opened Mediterranean Garden.