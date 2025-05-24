Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He still lectures at Leeds University one day a week, but spends most of his time looking after his 600 apple trees and then making them into cider in a converted barn in his garden in Thornborough.

Thornborough Cider began as a labour of love with the simple idea of turning surplus apples from local gardens and neglected orchards into craft cider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What began as a weekend hobby quickly evolved into a full-fledged business, and Thornborough Cider is now recognised as one of the top small-scale cider producers in the UK.

Kingsley Ash, of Thornborough, near Bedale, North Yorkshire, Founder of Thornborough Cider, making award winning cider from his orchard of 600 apple trees on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

With a commitment to craftsmanship and authenticity, Thornborough Cider produces a small range of artisanal ciders, including champagne-style and rare single variety bottlings.

"When we moved to Yorkshire from London we lived on the Clifton estate near Masham and there is a beautiful Victorian walled garden where there are 50 or 60 apple trees and every year they would fall to the ground and rot.

"And so I hatched a plan with the gardener there, found a second hand press on ebay and thought it would be fun to make cider,” says former University of Leeds alumni, Kingsley, who admits he wasn’t even a cider drinker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That first batch we actually served at our wedding instead of champagne. It was pure luck it turned out so well as I really had no idea what I was doing. Someone had leant me a tiny book on craft cider making and I went from there.”

Kingsley Ash, Founder of Thornborough Cider, making award winning cider

When he first started making cider people would donate him apples but he had no control over the number or the variety of the apples and so after they’d moved to Thornborough, Kingsley decided to plant his own orchard just down the lane from his North Yorkshire home.

"When I first started people kept saying they had apple trees and I could have their apples and I ended up getting apples from maybe 100 places from across the county.

"It was just chaos I had no idea what variety they were or when they were coming. Because I had no control over what was coming in I had no control over what I could make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So that’s when I decided to plant the orchard. I planted 600 trees in a field near my home and we have 18 different varieties of apples including some rare and heritage varieties.

Pressing the apples to make Thornborough Cider

"Different types of apples do different things. Some apples are really interesting by themselves other are better blended with other varieties.”

He still gets some apples from other people, but most he grows himself without any use of chemicals or pesticides.

Once the apples are crushed the juice is pushed in to special tanks and then its left. What makes Kingsley’s cider special is that nothing is added to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We use wild yeast so it is all spontaneous natural fermentation. Most commercial makers will kill everything off and add chemicals and pasturise and add one specific strain of yeast so they have a very controlled process.”

Sustainability and nature are at the heart of Kingsley Ash's cider making

The cider starts fermenting by itself with all the natural sugars from the apple juice turning into alcohol.

Due to the different varieties of apples which ripen at different times the fermentation process starts in September after the first pressings when the weather is warmer and the fermentation process quicker.

Kingsley is still pressing the later varieties sometimes into January when it is much colder and the fermentation takes longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bottling again is dependent on the variety of apple and the type of cider he is making. "There are two types of apples used in cider making – dessert apples and cider apples which have high levels of tannins like wine.”

As a result he has some cider bottled in 2022 which are still improving.

"It is very like natural wine making which is why it is frustrating when you go to a supermarket and beer and cider are clubbed together and wine is usually somewhere else.

Looking after the 600 apple trees Kingsley Ash, planted near to his home in of Thornborough is a time consuming job Picture: James Hardisty.

"I use a range of methods to make our ciders, combining traditional and modern techniques drawn from cider and wine making.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of his cider is made using the champagne, or traditional, method. "It is a meticulous process used to produce sparkling cider and wine, particularly Champagne,” explains Kingsley.

“It begins with a base cider to which a mixture of sugar and yeast is added, initiating a second fermentation inside the bottle. This fermentation generates carbon dioxide, creating the signature bubbles.

"The cider is then aged on its lees for an extended period, enhancing its complexity and flavour.

"After aging, the sediment is removed through a process called riddling and disgorging, and a final dosage of sugar is added to balance the cider before corking and wiring. This labor-intensive method produces the highest-quality sparkling cider.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainablity is at the heart of everything that Kingsley does. Thornborough Cider was recently a finalist for the first-ever ‘Green Growth Awards’, a new national competition recognising small businesses leading the way in embracing sustainability to innovate and drive business growth.

Launched by Small Business Britain, in partnership with BT, the inaugural Green Growth Awards awarded two sustainability grants of £5000 to two small businesses that have successfully boosted their bottom line by implementing sustainable initiatives.

Thornborough Cider may have been pipped to the post by another Yorkshire business, Cooper King Distillery near York, but Kingsley says it was just good that the business’s eco credentials were recognised.

“We’re thrilled to have our commitment to sustainability recognised by being shortlisted in the Green Growth Awards. At Thornborough Cider we prioritise biodiversity and the environmental responsibility at every stage, from the orchard to the finished product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst our approach requires extra care and patience, we believe it is worth it for the future of the planet, and it’s fantastic to see these efforts acknowledged through these awards.”

Part of the shortlisting for the sustainability award was his work with the Lower Ure Conservation Trust, who manage the Nosterfield Nature Reserves who have been advising on increasing biodiversity at the orchard and helping manage the grassland to encourage more wild flowers.

Due to its labour intensive nature, Kingsley’s cider is more expensive than supermarket ciders, and is sold through farm shops, delis, bars, and restaurants across Yorkshire and beyond.

Restaurant such as Skosh and Arras in York sell it and the Bruce Arms in West Tanfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Overington from Michelin-starred Myse sells Thornborough Cider in his Hovingham restaurant after visiting the orchard himself.

As well as making cider Kingsley has started ‘tour and tasting' events that are becoming very popular.

"It’s a couple of hours where we talk through the cider making process, have a guided tasting of a range of different styles of cider and go on a walk round the orchard at the end to sober up,” jokes Kingsley.

“I just started doing them last year, and they’ve really taken off.”