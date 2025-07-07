Top Withens: Stunning image shows iconic Wuthering Heights property at first light

Top Withens at first light on the wild moorland above Haworth in West Yorkshire. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

The location of the ruined farmhouse is reputed to have been the inspiration for the setting of Emily Brontë's only novel which was published in 1847.

It lies on two long-distance paths, the Brontë Way and the Pennine Way, and its name apparently comes from a dialect name meaning ‘willows’.

The property, the alleged inspiration for the home of the Earnshaw family in the book, bears no resemblance to the farmhouse in Wuthering Heights, but still a plaque was placed there by The Bronte Society in 1964 in testament to its link with the literary classic.

A plaque affixed to a wall reads: "This farmhouse has been associated with "Wuthering Heights", the Earnshaw home in Emily Brontë's novel.

"The buildings, even when complete, bore no resemblance to the house she described, but the situation may have been in her mind when she wrote of the moorland setting of the Heights.