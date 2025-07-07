Top Withens: Stunning image shows iconic Wuthering Heights property at first light

Top Withens, captured by Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson, at first light on the wild moorland above Haworth in West Yorkshire is synonymous with the romance of Wuthering Heights.
Top Withens at first light on the wild moorland above Haworth in West Yorkshire. Photograph by Tony Johnson.placeholder image
Top Withens at first light on the wild moorland above Haworth in West Yorkshire. Photograph by Tony Johnson.
By Tony Johnson
Published 7th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

The location of the ruined farmhouse is reputed to have been the inspiration for the setting of Emily Brontë's only novel which was published in 1847.

It lies on two long-distance paths, the Brontë Way and the Pennine Way, and its name apparently comes from a dialect name meaning ‘willows’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The property, the alleged inspiration for the home of the Earnshaw family in the book, bears no resemblance to the farmhouse in Wuthering Heights, but still a plaque was placed there by The Bronte Society in 1964 in testament to its link with the literary classic.

A plaque affixed to a wall reads: "This farmhouse has been associated with "Wuthering Heights", the Earnshaw home in Emily Brontë's novel.

"The buildings, even when complete, bore no resemblance to the house she described, but the situation may have been in her mind when she wrote of the moorland setting of the Heights.

“— Brontë Society 1964. This plaque has been placed here in response to many inquiries.”

Related topics:Yorkshire PostWest Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice