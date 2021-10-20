Tornado and Flying Scotsman haul trains over Ribblehead Viaduct on the Settle to Carlisle line as famous locomotives work together for the first time

Tornado and Flying Scotsman will both be working the Settle to Carlisle line this week as the two famous locomotives combine for the first time.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:49 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:50 pm

Four special journeys to Carlisle over the scenic line will be hauled by both engines, painted in British Rail green livery, this month.

Today (October 20) Tornado took an outbound charter from the Midlands and Lancashire to Carlisle, with Flying Scotsman due to work the return leg.

A1 Tornado passes over Ribblehead Viaduct today

Press Association photographer Danny Lawson captured the train as it crossed the Ribblehead Viaduct.

Trainspotters are also expected to descend on Carlisle Station to see both icons together on the mainline for the first time.

The Tornado was built in 2009 and it has taken over a decade for the collaboration with the Scotsman to be finalised. The operation by Tornado's owners the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust is said to have been 'costly'.

Tomorrow another train setting off from Birmingham will traverse the line, and next week there are journeys with stops for local passengers, including calls at Yarm, Thirsk, York and Doncaster.

On September 30, Tornado visited Hull for the first time to operate a return excursion to Carlisle. It has previously been unable to reach the city due to repairs that were required to a bridge.

