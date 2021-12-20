Valley of Desolation at Bolton Abbey Estate rewards visitors with beautiful waterfalls

The Valley of Desolation is located on the Bolton Abbey Estate, and is home to two beautiful waterfalls.

This tranquil valley links the River Wharfe corridor to Barden Fell. Walk up through the valley and discover that nature has long since repaired the devastation that caused its

name.

Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

At its head, walkers are rewarded with a beautiful waterfall.

The walk continues up on to the moors to Simon’s Seat, where on a clear day, the views are breathtaking.

The valley got its name after a violent storm there in 1826 ripped down trees and caused a landslide.

There is little evidence of that destruction today. In fact, the small valley has a tranquil atmosphere, which is best appreciated by taking the suggested short detour to a small waterfall.

The route continues on to open moorland and, at the end, passes the ruins of Bolton Priory, the much-photographed Augustinian monastery founded in 1154.

Watch for mandarin ducks and goosander on the River Wharfe, red kites and nuthatches around Bolton Abbey.

The Valley of Desolation is an access point leading to Barden Fell.

Walks on Barden Moor and Barden Fell are suitable for the more experienced and well equipped walker.

Dogs are not permitted on Barden Moor and Barden Fell other than on the public rights of way which cross Barden Moor. Therefore, dogs cannot go up the Valley of Desolation and to Simon’s Seat.

In autumn, the moorland may be closed some days for grouse shooting, so before making the journey check closure dates at www.boltonabbey.com.

Today, the 33,000-acre Bolton Abbey estate contains six areas designated as Sites of Special Scientific Interest, including Strid Wood, an ancient woodland (mainly oak), which contains the length of the River Wharfe known as The Strid, and a marine fossil quarry.