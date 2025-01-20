Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Richard I granted Doncaster Market its first charter in 1193 and in 1870 the Corn Exchange, designed by William Watkins, became its centre when it was opened three years later by the then mayor of Doncaster. But it was far more than just a place to trade grain – although initially that was its primary objective due to the agricultural economy and waterway links of Doncaster.

“Historically it hasn’t just been just used for commerce,” says Richard Gibbons Chief Operating Officer of Market Asset Management that run the market estates which comprises the Corn Exchange, the wool market, the international food hall and the fish and outdoor market.

“There have been boxing matches help there, there have been links with Elgar and the London Philharmonic Orchestra and a young Winston Churchill speaking about his experiences during the Boer War. It has a very long and varied past. More recently it had been a listed building that make up the Doncaster Market estate.”

First look inside the newly refurbished Doncaster Corn Exchange.Bethany Lunt pictured in the Corn Exchange. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Now the restored building is set to once again become the centre of the community of one of the UK’s newest cities.

“In 1994, the Corn Exchange suffered a devastating fire which gutted the place,” explains Gibbons.

“There was a lot of work from when the fire happened to when it reopened in 1997. The subsequent refurbishment added a central mezzanine to increase the number of fixed trading stalls and the removal of the mezzanine was a major part of this project and it has revealed the incredible roof and added so much light to the bottom part of the building”.

By 2018 the Corn Exchange was in a precarious position. Shoppers had been lured away to other city centre retail areas and units had only 40 per cent occupancy, making it difficult for the existing traders to create a lively shopping environment. The mezzanine had increased the capacity for traders but had left the ground floor dark and uninviting for shoppers.

First look inside the newly refurbished Doncaster Corn Exchange. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

"While it provided increased trading area it blocked out all the natural light from the atrium roof. Until then light flooded in from the roof and we wanted to recreate that again and see the architecture and metal work.”

When Doncaster was awarded a £5 million from the Leveling Up fund a project team including Market Asset Management, the City of Doncaster Council and chosen architects, Group Ginger, came up with a scheme to restore the Corn Exchange and to put the historic building back into the centre of the Doncaster community.

For Gibbons, a Doncaster lad himself, it was something of a labour of love.

"I remember going into the Corn Exchange as a boy in short trousers and the distinct memory is that there was a toyshop in there that sold jokes on the stairwell that led up to the international food hall. I’ve seen the changes over the years.”

First look inside the newly refurbished Doncaster Corn Exchange. Michelle Hobson pictured in the Corn Exchange. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Group Ginger’s designs for the refurbishment removed the non-original and unsympathetic central mezzanine to open up the space, revealing heritage features and providing a flexible, open space to host a diverse range of events including pop up markets that would attract new audiences

Works to the historic Grade II Listed building have included a whole host of vital repair and restoration works, including repairs to the roof, improvements to the drainage, as well as heritage restoration to the windows and stonework.

There is a new staircase, new lighting including LED feature lighting, improved heating, new accessible toilets, new fire doors and a new ventilation system. In addition to this, a brand-new gallery flooring and ten new retail units have been added, as well as improved access around the entirety of the building.

The new timber feature staircase connects the ground floor to the International Food Market and first floor galleries, reinstating a sense of grandeur in the space. Lift access to the first floor balconies improves accessibility and inclusion, encouraging new users and uses.

First look inside the newly refurbished Doncaster Corn Exchange. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer

Tatty roller shutter shopfronts have been replaced with a contemporary interpretation of a traditional Victorian bay shopfront, with an openable sliding sash frontage in keeping with traditional ‘trade-over’ market stalls.”

It has been two years of hard work, clearing out the tenants, stripping the building out and finding unknown issues – all while trying to run a live market around it. It had originally been hoped the Corn Exchange would reopen last Autumn, but due to unforeseen issues it will now be this Spring.

However Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones did officially unveil the new-look Corn Exchange which has been shrouded in tarpaulin for two years, in November to show the people of Doncaster where the £5m had been spent.

“Our treasured Corn Exchange has had extensive restoration, bringing it back to its former glory, completing this latest stage of investment to our Doncaster Markets, making the space both more accessible and versatile to thrive in a 21st century city centre, improving the visitor experience and preserving this significant piece of Doncaster history. In a nod to its original purpose as a concert hall, the building has also been reconfigured to be able to hold events there for over 400 people.”

A number of events were held over Christmas with pop ups and events with more planned for this year. “It gave the public the opportunity to see inside the Corn Exchange for the first time in two years and to see what an incredible job has been done,” says Gibbons.

The application process for filling the retail units is under way and the hunt is on to get high quality retailers including a licensed cafe into the Corn Exchange.