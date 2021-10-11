Antique cushions collected by David Hall

Well-known Thirsk antiques dealer David Hall passed away suddenly at the age of 46 in May 2020, and the auction is of the contents of his stock warehouse amassed during decades of trading.

Mr Hall was a country house enthusiast and the collection includes furniture such as Chesterfield sofas, porcelain and vintage textiles. His clients included interior designers and private buyers.

The sale is being held on November 4 and 5 and handled by Kirkbymoorside-based Ryedale Auctioneers.

Chinese lamps are among the lots

Auctioneer Jeremy Wood said: “Most of our auctions are comprised of items from a number of vendors, but the collection is so large that it warranted a stand-alone sale over two days.

“The items adhere to the traditional English country house style, which has an enduring appeal. What’s interesting is we are seeing an increase in younger people buying these decorative antiques, such as mahogany furniture, which a few years ago they would have perhaps thought old-fashioned.

“What may surprise people is how affordable some of these pieces are - a 19th-century desk can cost less than an equivalent item bought brand new.”

Among the lots are mahogany bookcases, tapestry cushions, Chinese lamps and Chesterfield sofas. A 19th-century Scottish sofa table in the style of William Trotter is expected to fetch up to £500 and a John McLean bookcase from the same era up to £1,200.

The sale includes country house furniture

Mr Hall's sister Sophie added: “David’s passion for old and beautiful things began as a child when he was dragged around stately homes. He was drawn to the leather-bound antique books in the libraries there and started collecting and dealing in them, then moved onto Georgian furniture and decorative interiors.

"He was very hands-on and turned antique vases into lamps, and designed the silk shades. He really was ahead of the trends and obsessed with symmetry, but he wasn’t just interested in the look of something, he loved researching its provenance. One of his greatest thrills was finding pieces that looked just like the furniture he saw in stately homes - he would say to his clients, ‘look at this cabinet in Castle Howard, worth tens of thousands…I have a very similar cabinet which you can buy from me for just a thousand pounds'."

The catalogue will go live online two weeks ahead of the sale.