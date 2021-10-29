Whitby Goth Weekend will take place during Halloween. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

The festival has returned for Halloween weekend and will run from October 29 to October 31.

What is Whitby Goth Weekend?

Every year, goths from all walks of life gather in Whitby to celebrate their gothic culture, music and fashion as part of the festival.

The event was founded in 1994 by Jo Hampshire and is organised by Top Mum Productions - and this year it will occur during the weekend of Halloween.

It started from a group of 40 pen pals who met up at the Elsinore Pub in Whitby to share in their interests. Since then Whitby Goth Weekend has become very popular and attracts thousands of people to the town every spring and autumn.

Famous bands like The Damned and singers such as Toyah have performed for the festival over the years.

It has become vital for the economy of Yorkshire, bringing in roughly a million pounds into the town every year.

What are the events at Whitby Goth Weekend?

The Bazaar alternative market will be returning to the festival, where you will find various unique items, gifts and rare antiques from creators and suppliers of alternative merchandise.

The market celebrates the culture and fashion of the gothic world including gothic hats and dark art.

There are more than 100 stalls set up and the event is hosted across six venues.

The festival will also include fringe events including rock and metal club nights, group meet-ups and various unofficial goth events across the town.

There will be two authors performing at the festival who will be available to meet visitors, one of them is Alistair Lavers, author and creator of The Whitborough Novels, and The Great London Conspiracy.