Whitby Old Town Hall in ‘poorer condition than anticipated’ as new repairs approved

Whitby’s Old Town Hall is in ‘poorer condition than anticipated’ and changes to the repair of the Grade II* listed building have been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Old Town Hall is currently undergoing a £1.3 million renovation project funded by the Government and North Yorkshire Council (NYC).

​As part of the ongoing repair works, the attic rooms and first floor are set to become an art gallery and studio, providing year-round community and cultural activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​However, the council has discovered that the building is in poorer condition than anticipated based on the ground level and drone surveys, and it is “not possible or advisable” to repair and replace damaged areas with like-for-like materials as previously planned.

Whitby Old Town Hall.

​Key areas of concern include the condition of the clock dials, the render to the clock tower, and the waterproofing of the lead work to the cupola.

​According to a new planning report “these defects have only become apparent upon removal of defective parts of the building.”

​This has meant that the required repairs went “beyond the current scope of the listed building consent” and further planning permission was needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The plan states that the clock tower will be re-rendered using a through coloured lime render over a breathable wood wool render board, while the weathervane will be restored with gold leaf to the fish and compass directions.

​The fish is to be restored to allow free movement in the wind, and the existing clock dials will be replaced with new stainless-steel dials painted to match the existing.

​Historic England said that the “changes of materials proposed, deviating from the original historic materials and also the insertion of modern floor strengthening materials will cause ‘less than substantial harm’”.

​“Whitby Old Town Hall Clock Tower is a prominent landmark within the town, and it is therefore crucial that the tower is carefully restored so that it can be enjoyed by locals and visitors for many years to come,” the report states.