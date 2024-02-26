Whitby’s Duke of York is seeking permission to extend its premises into its basement. The Duke of York pub, at 124 Church Street in Whitby, is seeking to extend its licenced area by creating a bar in the basement of the building.

The Stonegate Pub Company’s building is located next to the 199 Whitby Steps and Whitby Abbey. The application submitted to the licensing authority seeks permission to “licence the bar in the basement and to permit the sale of alcohol from that area”.

If approved, the basement bar area would be allowed to serve alcohol from 10am to 10pm, seven days a week. However, the application states that the premises’ permitted hours for selling alcohol and opening hours would remain unchanged.

Representations regarding the application can be made by members of the public and sent to the licensing authority.