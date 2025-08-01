Fans of historical and vintage machines flock to the Yorkshire coast to feast their eyes on some weird and wonderful vehicles.
The event – which is held next to the iconic ruins of Whitby Abbey – is taking place all weekend.
As well as the wide selection of unusual and interesting vehicles and machines, there are also a number of attractions such as the StuntWorld Stunt Show and the Scarborough Fair Stage Show.
Take a look at our best pictures from the first day.
1. Whitby Traction Engine Rally
James Ragsdale polishes his 1918 GarrettShowman Tractor in the shadows of Whitby Abbey. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Whitby Traction Engine Rally
Preparing for day one at Whitby Traction Engine Rally. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Whitby Traction Engine Rally
Barry Stafford polishes his engine. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Whitby Traction Engine Rally
Whitby Traction Engine Rally. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
