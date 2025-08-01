Whitby Traction Engine Rally 2025: Best pictures from first day of traditional vintage event

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 1st Aug 2025, 16:02 BST
The Whitby Traction Engine Rally is underway once again in the shadow of the stunning Whitby Abbey.

Fans of historical and vintage machines flock to the Yorkshire coast to feast their eyes on some weird and wonderful vehicles.

The event – which is held next to the iconic ruins of Whitby Abbey – is taking place all weekend.

As well as the wide selection of unusual and interesting vehicles and machines, there are also a number of attractions such as the StuntWorld Stunt Show and the Scarborough Fair Stage Show.

Take a look at our best pictures from the first day.

James Ragsdale polishes his 1918 GarrettShowman Tractor in the shadows of Whitby Abbey. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

1. Whitby Traction Engine Rally

Preparing for day one at Whitby Traction Engine Rally. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Whitby Traction Engine Rally

Barry Stafford polishes his engine. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Whitby Traction Engine Rally

Whitby Traction Engine Rally. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Whitby Traction Engine Rally

