Fans of historical and vintage machines flock to the Yorkshire coast to feast their eyes on some weird and wonderful vehicles.

The event – which is held next to the iconic ruins of Whitby Abbey – is taking place all weekend.

As well as the wide selection of unusual and interesting vehicles and machines, there are also a number of attractions such as the StuntWorld Stunt Show and the Scarborough Fair Stage Show.

Take a look at our best pictures from the first day.

1 . Whitby Traction Engine Rally James Ragsdale polishes his 1918 GarrettShowman Tractor in the shadows of Whitby Abbey. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . Whitby Traction Engine Rally Preparing for day one at Whitby Traction Engine Rally. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Whitby Traction Engine Rally Barry Stafford polishes his engine. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales