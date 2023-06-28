Whitelock’s Ale House was opened in 1715 as the Turk’s Head and is considered the oldest pub in Leeds.

Whitelock’s received royal approval when Prince George, later Duke of Kent, hosted a party in a closed-off section of the restaurant in 1912. It was named one of the greatest pubs in England in 2022.

The pub is located on a narrow burgage plot off Briggate called Turk’s Head Yard and the building itself was constructed in around 1700 as a row of cottages.

In 2022, the pub was given a Grade II status and was also listed on the Campaign for Real Ale’s National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors.

Whitelock's Ale House, Turk's Head Yard, Leeds. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

History of Whitelock’s Ale House in Leeds

The pub was first established in 1715 as the Turk’s Head and was named after the year where it was situated - which is still called Turk’s Head Yard. It was then used particularly for merchants and market traders. The pub was especially popular on Tuesdays and Saturdays when Briggate market was packed with people.

The licence of the Turk’s Head was granted to John Lupton Whitelock in 1867 and the Whitelock family bought the pub in the 1880s.

It was renovated in 1886, introducing the ornate decor, which still remains today, as well as the long marble and copper topped bar, tiled front, etched brewery mirrors and cast iron fireplace.

Outside of Whitelock's Ale House. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The pub’s name was changed to Whitelock’s First City Luncheon Bar from the mid-1890s and in 1897 John Lupton installed electricity, including a revolving searchlight, at the Briggate entrance to the yard. Whitelock’s was supposedly the first building in Leeds to have electric lighting and an electric clock.

Whitelock’s was a popular meeting place for some well known figures such as Prince George (later Duke of Kent) and poet John Betjeman who enjoyed the atmosphere describing it as ‘the Leeds equivalent of Fleet Street’s Old Cheshire Cheese and far less self-conscious, and does a roaring trade. It is the very heart of Leeds’.

According to various press cuttings, it was already a pub of note by 1930 and in 1963 the pub received Grade II Listed Building status.

It continued to be a famous Leeds hostelry, attracting a diverse range of customers.

Inside Whitelock's Ale House. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

