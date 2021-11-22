York Tourism Awards 2022: City’s best pubs, restaurants, attractions and accommodation revealed

The finalists have been revealed ahead of the return of the ‘Tourism Oscars of the North’ on March 3 2022, with the best of York’s businesses set to go head to head.

The event aims to shine a spotlight on excellence in York’s tourism sector and reward outstanding service, innovation, quality and resilience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular York businesses up for awards include Castle Howard, which is in the running for Experience of the Year, The JORVIK Viking Thing in the Event of the Year category, and The Grand, York, which is among the finalists for The Large Hotel of the Year.

Some of York's best events, attractions, and pubs have been revealed

In the Pub of the Year section, both Lendal and Stonegate’s House of Trembling Madness are in the running, while York Gin is one of the finalists in the Shop Experience of the Year category, and Mr Chippy York is one of the businesses highlighted for the Taste of England Award.

A full list of finalists is included below.

The award ceremony is to be hosted by York Mix Radio Presenters Ben Fry and Laura Castle at York Racecourse.

Eligible winners across a number of categories will be automatically put forward to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022 to compete for the crown of the country’s best.

New categories for 2022 include ‘Resilience & Innovation Award’ to honour organisations who have built on their strengths, innovated their business and showed incredible resilience during a difficult time for the industry.

Another new ‘Unsung Hero’ award recognises an individual working for a tourism business who excels in their role and deserves to be applauded for their work and commitment to the industry.

Councillor Darryl Smalley: Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: “We all know what an incredibly challenging 18 months these businesses will all have faced, and that’s why it’s more important than ever to celebrate the incredible range of businesses that York is lucky enough to be home to.

“These businesses are an essential part of our great city and I am delighted to see such a diverse group of finalists this year. I wish them all the best of luck and whilst it’s been said many times before, it really is a significant achievement to be shortlisted and you are all winners already.”

Tickets for the awards ceremony on Thursday March 3 2022 are now available. You can book tickets here. Visit York Tourism Awards Finalists 2022:

B&B and Guest House of the Year

MonkBridge House

Tower Guest House

Westergate House

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Springwood Shepherd Huts Glamping York

Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm

Wolds Walk Glamping

Experience of the Year

Castle Howard

The Bloody Tour of York

The Cookery School at The Grand, York

The Deathly Dark Tours

Event of the Year*

That JORVIK Viking Thing

The Great Ryedale Maze

York Balloon Fiesta

York Maze

Large Hotel of the Year - Sponsored by Streamline Taxis

Hotel Indigo York

Middletons Hotel

The Grand, York

The Principal York

Sandburn Hall Hotel

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year - Sponsored by YO1 Radio

JORVIK Viking Centre

The York Dungeon

York Art Gallery

York’s Chocolate Story

New Tourism Business of the Year - Sponsored by City Cruises

The Deathly Dark Tours

Malmaison York

Sandburn Hall Hotel

York Riverside Apartments

Pub of the Year – Sponsored by Hunter Gee Holroyd

House of Trembling Madness Lendal

House of Trembling Madness Stonegate

The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

Heritage Escapes (York)

Roomzzz Aparthotels – York City

Staycity Aparthotels

The Enchantment Chamber

The Riverside York

Resilience and Innovation Award - Sponsored by Fabler & Co

The Deathly Dark Tours

The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway

The Web Adventure Park

Trembling Madness Ltd

York Gin

Shop Experience of the Year* - Sponsored by Fidomoney

The Antiques Centre York

York’s Chocolate Story

York Gin

Small Hotel of the Year - Sponsored by Hospitality Staffing

Galtres Lodge

Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant

The Judge’s Lodging

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Fairfax House

Mother Shipton’s

York Army Museum

Taste of England Award

Forest at Galtres Lodge

Mr Chippy York

Plush Café

The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel

The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub

Unsung Hero Award - Sponsored by LNER

Dean Court Hotel

Middletons Hotel

Galtres Lodge