York Tourism Awards 2022: City’s best pubs, restaurants, attractions and accommodation revealed

The finalists have been revealed ahead of the return of the ‘Tourism Oscars of the North’ on March 3 2022, with the best of York’s businesses set to go head to head.
The event aims to shine a spotlight on excellence in York’s tourism sector and reward outstanding service, innovation, quality and resilience.
Popular York businesses up for awards include Castle Howard, which is in the running for Experience of the Year, The JORVIK Viking Thing in the Event of the Year category, and The Grand, York, which is among the finalists for The Large Hotel of the Year.
In the Pub of the Year section, both Lendal and Stonegate’s House of Trembling Madness are in the running, while York Gin is one of the finalists in the Shop Experience of the Year category, and Mr Chippy York is one of the businesses highlighted for the Taste of England Award.
A full list of finalists is included below.
The award ceremony is to be hosted by York Mix Radio Presenters Ben Fry and Laura Castle at York Racecourse.
Eligible winners across a number of categories will be automatically put forward to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022 to compete for the crown of the country’s best.
New categories for 2022 include ‘Resilience & Innovation Award’ to honour organisations who have built on their strengths, innovated their business and showed incredible resilience during a difficult time for the industry.
Another new ‘Unsung Hero’ award recognises an individual working for a tourism business who excels in their role and deserves to be applauded for their work and commitment to the industry.
Councillor Darryl Smalley: Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: “We all know what an incredibly challenging 18 months these businesses will all have faced, and that’s why it’s more important than ever to celebrate the incredible range of businesses that York is lucky enough to be home to.
“These businesses are an essential part of our great city and I am delighted to see such a diverse group of finalists this year. I wish them all the best of luck and whilst it’s been said many times before, it really is a significant achievement to be shortlisted and you are all winners already.”
Tickets for the awards ceremony on Thursday March 3 2022 are now available. You can book tickets here. Visit York Tourism Awards Finalists 2022:
B&B and Guest House of the Year
MonkBridge House
Tower Guest House
Westergate House
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
Springwood Shepherd Huts Glamping York
Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm
Wolds Walk Glamping
Experience of the Year
Castle Howard
The Bloody Tour of York
The Cookery School at The Grand, York
The Deathly Dark Tours
Event of the Year*
That JORVIK Viking Thing
The Great Ryedale Maze
York Balloon Fiesta
York Maze
Large Hotel of the Year - Sponsored by Streamline Taxis
Hotel Indigo York
Middletons Hotel
The Grand, York
The Principal York
Sandburn Hall Hotel
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year - Sponsored by YO1 Radio
JORVIK Viking Centre
The York Dungeon
York Art Gallery
York’s Chocolate Story
New Tourism Business of the Year - Sponsored by City Cruises
The Deathly Dark Tours
Malmaison York
Sandburn Hall Hotel
York Riverside Apartments
Pub of the Year – Sponsored by Hunter Gee Holroyd
House of Trembling Madness Lendal
House of Trembling Madness Stonegate
The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year
Heritage Escapes (York)
Roomzzz Aparthotels – York City
Staycity Aparthotels
The Enchantment Chamber
The Riverside York
Resilience and Innovation Award - Sponsored by Fabler & Co
The Deathly Dark Tours
The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub
The North Yorkshire Moors Railway
The Web Adventure Park
Trembling Madness Ltd
York Gin
Shop Experience of the Year* - Sponsored by Fidomoney
The Antiques Centre York
York’s Chocolate Story
York Gin
Small Hotel of the Year - Sponsored by Hospitality Staffing
Galtres Lodge
Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant
The Judge’s Lodging
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
Fairfax House
Mother Shipton’s
York Army Museum
Taste of England Award
Forest at Galtres Lodge
Mr Chippy York
Plush Café
The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel
The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub
Unsung Hero Award - Sponsored by LNER
Dean Court Hotel
Middletons Hotel
Galtres Lodge
*Visit York only. These categories are not eligible to go forward to the Visit England Awards for Excellence.