Condé Nast Johansens has announced the winners of its Awards for Excellence 2022 for luxury hotels across the world.

Many of the winners are in the South or London, but The Grand Hotel was named as the only Yorkshire winner, scooping the best afternoon tea award.

The guide says: "We love the convenient location, and impressive preservation of the building’s original architectural features and unique history.

The Grand Hotel in York

"A five-star hotel, pampering spa, dining hotspot and award-winning cookery school, The Grand, York reigns supreme as the cathedral city’s premier place to stay.

"Originally built as the headquarters for the North Eastern Railway Company, the Edwardian proportions and high ceilings of this red-brick beauty make an impressive setting for the hotel’s British restaurant, cocktail bar, meeting rooms, subterranean spa, big bedrooms and sprawling suites.

"Don’t miss The 1906 Bar for an unforgettable cocktail, quality glass of wine, lager or fine Yorkshire ale and prepare to be overwhelmed by the collection of single malt and American whiskies."