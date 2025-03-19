Visitors to York’s historic walls could be asked for donations to help with their upkeep under council plans.

York Council plans would see ‘tap-to-donate’ points installed on the walls and QR codes displayed inviting contributions from the estimated 2.5m people who visit the walls every year.

A council report stated they aimed to raise money to help pay for conservation and donations could help them do more to preserve the walls with the project is successful.

But the report added there was a risk the project may fail to break even on the £5,000 installation costs.

It comes as the plans are set to go before the council’s economy and culture spokesperson Coun Pete Kilbane for a decision on Tuesday, March 25.

If they are approved it would see the first donation point installed at Bootham Bar, where new information about the history and maintenance of the walls would be displayed.

The points at Bootham Bar would be followed by others installed along the walls, along with the infrastructure to run them.

QR codes would also be displayed which people could scan to open a link to donate online.

The council’s report stated the plans had drawn on the lessons learned from previous efforts to attract donations which achieved limited success.

It added the interpretation space planned for Bootham Bar would explain how the walls have been looked after historically and the council’s role in maintaining them.

The council has also discussed the plans with the Diocese of York to learn from its fundraising efforts.

The report stating that 80 per cent of its donations come from tap-to-donate points but individual contributions made online were four times higher on average.

A Make It York survey found 29 per cent of people who visited York walked along its walls in 2021.

The council estimates up to 2.5m people may do so every year, assuming that 29 per cent of the 8.9m people who visited York in 2023 walked along the walls.

York was first fortified with walls in Roman times, though very little of the remaining stonework survives from that period.

Most of the walls which stand today date from the 13th to 14th Century.