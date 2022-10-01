There are lots of stunning natural coastlines that change in appearance every time you visit due to the geology and centuries of time taken for these natural structures to be formed.

Route YC has a website listing the most beautiful walking routes along the Yorkshire coast and one of these walks includes fossil trails.

At the southern end of the Yorkshire coast you will discover the huge impact and ruggedness caused by the North Sea.

Filey Brigg. (Pic credit: Mark Stevenson / Route YC)

Route YC warns visitors to always be careful when climbing over rocks when fossil hunting and to take extra care under cliff faces and hard hats are advised.

A spokesperson for Route YC said: “Don’t chip away to uncover fossils; you’ll never know what beauty you might damage.

“If you do find a remarkable fossil, please record where you found it and take a picture of it, ideally with something else in the picture, like a pen, to help provide scale. Report your find to the local geology society or museum.

“If you are by rock pools and rocky areas, just keep a watchful eye out for our 10-legged friends, or you might get a nasty nip when foraging.”

Here are some of Route YC’s best places to hunt for fossils on the Yorkshire coast.

Filey Brigg

This venue is a beautiful place to look out for fossils.

You could find ammonites and bivalves along the foreshore and boulders.

Sandsend

Normally, after cliff falls there are more to find at Sandsend, but they can also be found in the rocks and boulders on the foreshore.

You may even spot reptile remains as well as ammonites and shells if you’re lucky, but you may need to brush away algae from the surfaces to find them.

Staithes

You will find lots of ammonites here in Staithes.

If you walk past the harbour walls you are sure to find them on walls or within the ledges. You can also travel east from Staithes to Penny Nab where you might find them at the base of the cliff, but you must be aware of falling rocks from cliffs and wet and uneven surfaces.