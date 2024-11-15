Mouseman: Rare oak and burr oak sideboard could bring £12,000 as historic Yorkshire furniture leads auction
There are several pieces going up for auction including four rare pieces from a single collection with strong provenance, as well as two additional items.
The pieces of furniture were commissioned by the vendors’ grandfather for the dining room in his house in Darras Hall, Ponteland in 1937.
It is believed by the vendor, the granddaughter of the original commissioner, that Robert Thompson made a visit to the house personally to take measurements of the room.
The oak and burr oak sideboard is one of the rarest pieces heading to auction and could bring between £8,000 and £12,000.
Other rare pieces include an oak octagonal dining table, estimated to bring between £1,000-2,000, a set of eight rare oak and leather panel back dining chairs, estimated to bring between £3,000-5,000, and an oak floor standing corner cabinet, estimated to bring between £4,000-6,000.
Also included in the sale by The Mouseman is an oak monks chair (est £800-1,200), and an oak dish-top stool (est £200-400).
Robert Thompson, from Yorkshire, took over his family’s carpentry business in the early 1920s and landed his first major commission furnishing Ampleforth Abbey.
One day, as he worked on pews and pulpits, an apprentice commented that he was "as poor as a church mouse."
Inspired, Thompson carved a tiny mouse into the wood—a detail that would become his hallmark and earn him the nickname “Mousey” or “Mouseman.” Thompson’s whimsical creatures soon appeared in churches, libraries, and boarding houses across Yorkshire, drawing smiles and adding a unique character to his work.
Inspired by the mediaeval carvings he admired in Ripon Cathedral, Thompson was committed to resisting the industrialisation of his time.
He championed the Arts and Crafts movement, focusing on handmade, high-quality craftsmanship.
His designs, crafted from British oak, are known for pegged joints, smooth, rippling surfaces, and the tell-tale mouse carvings—a detail that makes each piece an adventure to explore.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.