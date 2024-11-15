Rare pieces by Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson will go under the hammer Anderson & Garland after being found in a period home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are several pieces going up for auction including four rare pieces from a single collection with strong provenance, as well as two additional items.

The pieces of furniture were commissioned by the vendors’ grandfather for the dining room in his house in Darras Hall, Ponteland in 1937.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed by the vendor, the granddaughter of the original commissioner, that Robert Thompson made a visit to the house personally to take measurements of the room.

The oak and burr oak sideboard is one of the rarest pieces heading to auction and could bring between £8,000 and £12,000.

A rare Mouseman oak and burr oak sideboard | Anderson & Garland Ltd

Other rare pieces include an oak octagonal dining table, estimated to bring between £1,000-2,000, a set of eight rare oak and leather panel back dining chairs, estimated to bring between £3,000-5,000, and an oak floor standing corner cabinet, estimated to bring between £4,000-6,000.

Also included in the sale by The Mouseman is an oak monks chair (est £800-1,200), and an oak dish-top stool (est £200-400).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Thompson, from Yorkshire, took over his family’s carpentry business in the early 1920s and landed his first major commission furnishing Ampleforth Abbey.

Anderson & Garland Ltd

One day, as he worked on pews and pulpits, an apprentice commented that he was "as poor as a church mouse."

Inspired, Thompson carved a tiny mouse into the wood—a detail that would become his hallmark and earn him the nickname “Mousey” or “Mouseman.” Thompson’s whimsical creatures soon appeared in churches, libraries, and boarding houses across Yorkshire, drawing smiles and adding a unique character to his work.

Inspired by the mediaeval carvings he admired in Ripon Cathedral, Thompson was committed to resisting the industrialisation of his time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He championed the Arts and Crafts movement, focusing on handmade, high-quality craftsmanship.