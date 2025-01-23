A remarkable collection of Robert Thompson's famed Mouseman furniture is set to captivate enthusiasts and collectors at Halifax Mill Auctioneers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday (Jan 26) a collection owned by a Bradford family is heading under the hammer in Halifax.

The collection, spanning 18 lots, includes everything from early carved owl and candlestick pieces to fruit bowls, stools, and larger furniture items, such as a suite of dining chairs and a bookcase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection originates from a Wibsey, Bradford family, who built their passion for Yorkshire Oak over decades.

Auctioneer James Watson of Halifax Mill Auctioneers, with a small collection of Mousey Thompson wood carvings. | James Hardisty

Their journey began in 1964, with the purchase of a rare carved owl - the very first piece of their collection - by the late brother, who carried on his father’s legacy.

Over the years, the family visited Robert Thompson’s workshop in Kilburn regularly, both to expand their collection and to have existing pieces, such as the dining suite chairs, re-upholstered.

The family’s dedication to Mouseman furniture also took them to various auction houses and antique dealers throughout Yorkshire, adding depth and character to their collection, which includes a pair of oak candlesticks likely dating to the 1940s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auctioneer James Watson of Halifax Mill Auctioneers, with a small collection of Mousey Thompson wood carvings along with a rare Oak Owl worth around 3K and a pair of Oak candlesticks worth around 1K. | James Hardisty

Speaking about the auction, James Watson, owner and lead auctioneer at Halifax Mill Auctioneers, said: “We were so pleased when the initial referral came through to manage such an amazing family's passion and appreciation for one of Northern England's greatest craftsmen, and when I saw the carved owl up close, wow, what a masterpiece.

“Whenever we have the privilege of showcasing Robert Thompson's 'Mouseman' works, it really does shout out 'Yorkshire' and embody our county's spirit and talent, just like Peter Brook's art does for us here in Calderdale, and LS Lowry's works can for Lancashire. Here's hoping for a super sale on Sunday and some great hammer prices.”