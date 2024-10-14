From a shipwreck at the beach in Easington in the 1930s to the waterfall on the river Wharfe in the 1970s - there are a lot of retro photos illustrating what autumn was like decades ago.
Despite most of these photos being black and white, you can still pick up the autumnal atmosphere.
1. Lindrick Golf Club
Eric Brown of Great Britain plays out of a bunker at the 18th during a Ryder Cup match at Lindrick Golf Club in 1957. Photo: Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images
2. Jarrow protest in Ripon
Unemployed men from the shipyard town of Jarrow, Tyneside march from Ripon to London with Helen Wilkinson MP heading the procession in October 1936. Photo: George W. Hales / Fox Photos / Getty Images
3. Thirsk
Buses at Thirsk in October 1933. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images
4. Shipwreck at Easington beach
The burning wreck of the Grimsby trawler, Nordrift, on the beach at Easington in 1937 - the drifter had run ashore in thick fog and caught fire. Photo: Fox Photos / Hulton Archive / Getty Images
