12 photos of Yorkshire in autumn in the 1900s show what life was like 40 to 90 years ago

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:45 BST
The autumn season is vibrant with colourful leaves in Yorkshire and decades ago it wasn’t all that different so we’ve taken a look back at what the region looked like 40 to 90 years ago in October.

From a shipwreck at the beach in Easington in the 1930s to the waterfall on the river Wharfe in the 1970s - there are a lot of retro photos illustrating what autumn was like decades ago.

Despite most of these photos being black and white, you can still pick up the autumnal atmosphere.

Eric Brown of Great Britain plays out of a bunker at the 18th during a Ryder Cup match at Lindrick Golf Club in 1957.

1. Lindrick Golf Club

Eric Brown of Great Britain plays out of a bunker at the 18th during a Ryder Cup match at Lindrick Golf Club in 1957. Photo: Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Photo Sales
Unemployed men from the shipyard town of Jarrow, Tyneside march from Ripon to London with Helen Wilkinson MP heading the procession in October 1936.

2. Jarrow protest in Ripon

Unemployed men from the shipyard town of Jarrow, Tyneside march from Ripon to London with Helen Wilkinson MP heading the procession in October 1936. Photo: George W. Hales / Fox Photos / Getty Images

Photo Sales
Buses at Thirsk in October 1933.

3. Thirsk

Buses at Thirsk in October 1933. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

Photo Sales
The burning wreck of the Grimsby trawler, Nordrift, on the beach at Easington in 1937 - the drifter had run ashore in thick fog and caught fire.

4. Shipwreck at Easington beach

The burning wreck of the Grimsby trawler, Nordrift, on the beach at Easington in 1937 - the drifter had run ashore in thick fog and caught fire. Photo: Fox Photos / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireWharfe
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice