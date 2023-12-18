A lot has changed over the last 100 years and these retro photos from the 1900s prove that Yorkshire residents have been through a lot and yet still enjoyed some fun over the Christmas break.
Yorkshire became a significant military base for RAF Bomber Command during the Second World War and introduced cutting edge productive industries. It became a target of Luftwaffe bombers during the Battle of Britain.
During the 1900s, pheasant shooting was also a popular pastime in Yorkshire, particularly over the winter period in December.
In the 1930s, a two-year-old boy volunteered as a firefighter for the National Service, making him the youngest volunteer.
1. Pheasant shooting
A pheasant shooting at the home of the Dowager Lady Nunburnholme, Warter Priory in December 1912. Photo: Phillips / Getty Images
2. Leeds municipal workers’ strike
Shopkeepers sweeping up and removing dust and refuse from the roadway outside their premises in Leeds, during the municipal workers strike in December 1913. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images
3. German battlecruisers bombardment in Scarborough
Merryweather's, a shop in Scarborough boarded up as a result of a bombardment of the town by German battlecruisers on 16th December. Seventeen people were killed and eight hundred injured when some 500 shells were fired on the town in the space of 30 minutes. Photo: Topical Press Agency / Getty Images
4. Snow at Standedge Road
Alongside the snowbound and hazardous Standedge Road in Yorkshire is a well-located advertisement for the Welsh 'sunspot' of Llandudno in December 1937. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images
