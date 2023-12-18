All Sections
Miners at Wath Main Colliery singing Christmas carols 550 ft underground with women nurses from the colliery first aid post.

Retro Yorkshire: Amazing black and white photos show what Yorkshire was like in December during the 20th century

A lot has changed over the last 100 years and these retro photos from the 1900s prove that Yorkshire residents have been through a lot and yet still enjoyed some fun over the Christmas break.
By Liana Jacob
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:22 GMT

Yorkshire became a significant military base for RAF Bomber Command during the Second World War and introduced cutting edge productive industries. It became a target of Luftwaffe bombers during the Battle of Britain.

During the 1900s, pheasant shooting was also a popular pastime in Yorkshire, particularly over the winter period in December.

In the 1930s, a two-year-old boy volunteered as a firefighter for the National Service, making him the youngest volunteer.

A pheasant shooting at the home of the Dowager Lady Nunburnholme, Warter Priory in December 1912.

1. Pheasant shooting

A pheasant shooting at the home of the Dowager Lady Nunburnholme, Warter Priory in December 1912. Photo: Phillips / Getty Images

Shopkeepers sweeping up and removing dust and refuse from the roadway outside their premises in Leeds, during the municipal workers strike in December 1913.

2. Leeds municipal workers’ strike

Shopkeepers sweeping up and removing dust and refuse from the roadway outside their premises in Leeds, during the municipal workers strike in December 1913. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Merryweather's, a shop in Scarborough boarded up as a result of a bombardment of the town by German battlecruisers on 16th December. Seventeen people were killed and eight hundred injured when some 500 shells were fired on the town in the space of 30 minutes.

3. German battlecruisers bombardment in Scarborough

Merryweather's, a shop in Scarborough boarded up as a result of a bombardment of the town by German battlecruisers on 16th December. Seventeen people were killed and eight hundred injured when some 500 shells were fired on the town in the space of 30 minutes. Photo: Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Alongside the snowbound and hazardous Standedge Road in Yorkshire is a well-located advertisement for the Welsh 'sunspot' of Llandudno in December 1937.

4. Snow at Standedge Road

Alongside the snowbound and hazardous Standedge Road in Yorkshire is a well-located advertisement for the Welsh 'sunspot' of Llandudno in December 1937. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

