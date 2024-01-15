Beaches in Yorkshire: Retro photos show what Yorkshire beaches looked like in the late 1800s and early 1900s
We’ve taken a look at what some of Yorkshire’s most popular beaches looked like more than 100 years ago.
Beaches in Yorkshire have always been very popular venues for locals and visitors alike to either have a stroll along the sea in the sand or walk their dogs.
This has been the case for hundreds of years, so it is no surprise that when we looked at some of the historic images of beaches in Yorkshire in the late 1800s and early 1900s, we noticed just how busy they were.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.