Beaches in Yorkshire: Retro photos show what Yorkshire beaches looked like in the late 1800s and early 1900s

We’ve taken a look at what some of Yorkshire’s most popular beaches looked like more than 100 years ago.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 15th Jan 2024, 13:10 GMT

Beaches in Yorkshire have always been very popular venues for locals and visitors alike to either have a stroll along the sea in the sand or walk their dogs.

This has been the case for hundreds of years, so it is no surprise that when we looked at some of the historic images of beaches in Yorkshire in the late 1800s and early 1900s, we noticed just how busy they were.

1. Whitby

Three children wearing their coats and berets brought their buckets and spades to the beach in 1930. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

2. Scarborough

The Children's Corner from around the coast in 1895. Photo: Print Collector / Getty Images

3. Saltburn

Children playing cricket on the beach at Saltburn in 1913. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

4. Staithes

Looking towards the sea in 1895. Photo: Print Collector / Getty Images

