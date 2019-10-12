15 of the best pictures from Haworth Steampunk Weekend

Haworth Steampunk Weekend has descended on the historic Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

Promoted by White Rose Yorkshire Steampunks, this is the 7th year the event has been organised at the home of the Bronte Sisters. There has been entertainment throughout the day, including music, vintage vehicles, tea duelling, steampunk traders and even burlesque performers. Here are 15 of the best pictures from today's steampunk extravaganza, snapped by Tony Johnson.

Participants in costume for the Haworth Steampunk Weekend

Steve Kay with his 1965 VW combi Steam Wagon

Participants in costume for the Haworth Steampunk weekend

Participants in costume for the Haworth Steampunk weekend

