Bradford Family Film Festival to show children's favourites at Oastler Market

A market will host family films every week through the month as part of celebrations about Bradford's cinematic heritage.

Bradford Family Film Festival will take place at the Oastler Market, which will host a pop-up cinema showing movies each Saturday from 11am to 1pm throughout August.

The Oastler Shopping Centre. Pic: Google.

It has been organised to coincide with the 10th anniversary year of the area's Unesco City of Film status.

The first screening will be the Disney 2019 movie Dumbo (PG) on the coming Saturday, however this has sold out.

This will be followed by a screening of the epic adventure The Kid Who Would be King (PG) on August 10.

The final installment of the How to Train Your Dragon film series The Hidden World will be shown on August 17.

On August 24 children will be able to follow the adventures of Anna and Elsa in Disney’s Frozen.

The madcap adventures of Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit will be shown on August 31.

The events are free but tickets should be pre-booked online. All those presenting their ticket from the Billetto will get free popcorn, snacks and a drink.

Coun Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s executive member for regeneration, planning and transport said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with the UNESCO City of Film for their Bradford Film Festival especially as it’s their 10th Anniversary this year.

"We are always looking at new ways that we can encourage people to use markets and putting on these films is a great idea.

"The showings have already proved to be really popular, with all the tickets now gone for the first film. So I would encourage people to get their tickets early to book their place.”

To book tickets, visit www.billetto.co.uk