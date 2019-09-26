Countryfile has included these Yorkshire places in its list of the best autumn experiences in Britain

Crisp walks, colourful leaf displays, harvest festivals and deer rutting.

Countryfile has included several Yorkshire places in its magazine's guide to the best autumn experiences in Britain.

The deer herd at Studley Royal

Best walks - Hardcastle Crags and Nostell Priory

Countryfile writers chose two National Trust sites as offering some of the best autumn walks in the country.

Hardcastle Crags, near Hebden Bridge, is a wooded valley with the 19th-century Gibson's Mill at its heart. The 400-acre site offers scenic views, ravines and streams with stepping stones. They recommend the three-mile Railway Trail for the best autumnal scenes.

Nostell Priory is a Grade I-listed country house near Wakefield. The parkland is open all year round, and there's an autumn activity programme that includes tours of the apple orchards and pumpkin-carving. Both are grown in the estate's kitchen gardens and served in the cafe. The Menagerie Garden Walk is a route that includes all-weather paths and takes in the best autumn colour.

Thorp Perrow Arboretum

Best pub walk - Forge Valley Woods

Forge Valley Woods are located on the banks of the River Derwent in the North York Moors National Park. The former iron smelting works are now a tranquil nature reserve where you can see otters and kingfishers. Walkers can pass through the woods to the village of East Ayton, where there are two country pubs, the Denison Arms and Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn.

Best autumn colours - Thorp Perrow Arboretum, Pocklington Canal and the Leeds and Liverpool Canal

Thorp Perrow is an arboretum with nationally significant tree and plant collections in the grounds of an 18th-century hall owned by the Ropner family, near Bedale. The autumn colour displays are spectacular, and there are also lakes and ancient woodland. There is a Halloween trail for children and a tearoom.

Nostell Priory

Countryfile also recommends Pocklington Canal, a peaceful, wildlife-friendly waterway which runs through three Sites of Special Scientific Interest. It's surrounded by overhanging trees which look great in autumn.

Sticking with the canal theme, the magazine's writers were also charmed by the Bingley to Skipton stretch of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. They've picked out Farnhill, where there is a wooded cutting that has created a ravine for boats to pass through. Farnhill Woods are also known for their autumn colour displays.

Best place to see deer rutting - Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal

The deer herd that live on the National Trust-managed Fountains Abbey estate, which includes Studley Royal Water Garden, can be seen rutting at this time of year.

Around 500 deer roam wild here and there's a mapped deer walk for visitors.

Best harvest festivals - Malton, York and Holmfirth

Malton Harvest Food Festival and Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival both took place earlier this month, and were recommended by Countryfile.

Their third suggestion was York Food and Drink Festival, which runs until September 29. Street food, cookery demonstrations and other activities.