Here's when you can see beautiful steam locomotive Galatea on Yorkshire's railways

Classic steam engine Galatea is due to haul special trains on mainlines across Yorkshire this summer.

The crimson locomotive has been hired by heritage excursion company West Coast Railways to haul several steam specials.

Galatea on the Ribblehead Viaduct

The Jubilee Class engine is now 83 years old and operated out of Leeds back in the 1940s.

She will haul the Scarborough Spa Express heritage tour from York to Scarborough on 10 Thursdays from June 20 onwards.

Trainspotters are expected to line the route via Malton to watch the 80-ton behemoth, which has 7ft wheels. In her operational heyday, she hauled express trains from London to Scotland via Skipton.

The Scarborough Spa Express has two routes to York - one from Carnforth via Skipton, Keighley, Shipley and Woodlesford and a second from Preston via Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Wakefield Kirkgate. Both trains are hauled by vintage diesel locomotives as far as York, where Galatea will arrive for the final leg of the journey to Scarborough. The train also includes some of the oldest carriages still in working order.

British Rail withdrew Galatea from service in 1964 and she ended up in a Welsh scrapyard before being rescued by enthusiasts.

The Scarborough Spa Express excursions are based on an old LNER summer special train called the Scarborough Flyer, which ran from London to the Yorkshire coast from 1927 until 1963.

Railway enthusiast Charlie Garth, who travelled on the train last year, said:

“It was a wonderful day out chugging through the Yorkshire countryside behind a clanking, wheezing and hissing steam train.

“Everybody hates the commuter rail journey to work, but there’s something magical about a steam train.

“You’re immediately transported back .to the golden days of rail travel. It’s an adventure."

Galatea has also hauled the Cumbrian Mountain Express trains over the Settle to Carlisle Line in recent years.