Michelin-starred Yorkshire chef Tommy Banks cooks in the famous Long Room at Lord's

Top Yorkshire chef Tommy Banks was the guest chef at an exclusive dining event held at the home of cricket.

Banks, who turns 30 this year, became the youngest chef ever to be awarded a Michelin star in 2013, when he was just 24.

He runs The Black Swan at Oldstead with parents Tom and Anne and brother James, and recently opened a small plates restaurant in York called Roots.

He is one of three guest chefs taking part in this year's Lord's Dining Club series, alongside Michael Caines and Raymond Blanc, at the Test cricket ground in London.

Banks and his team took over the kitchen in the famous Pavilion at Lord's last night, and their gourmet menu was served in the Long Room - described as 'the most evocative four walls in world cricket'.

VIP diners paid over £160 for an evening that included a wine reception with canapes in the Long Room Bar and a four-course meal. Banks was then interviewed by cricket legend Angus Fraser in front of the audience.

On Test match days, the Pavilion is reserved for the exclusive use of members of Marylebone Cricket Club.

Banks is one of a line-up of Yorkshire chefs that also includes Andrew Pern (The Star Inn at Harome, Star Inn the City) and James Mackenzie (The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton) who have been booked to appear at Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival in Roundhay Park, Leeds, from May 31 - June 2.