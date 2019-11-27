One of Beverley's oldest Georgian buildings to become luxury watch boutique

A Beverley shop which was a popular independent business for over 100 years is to re-open as a luxury watch retailer.

2 North Bar Within was occupied by Haller, which sold men's and ladies' footwear, from 1881 until its closure in 2018.

The shop unit is one of Beverley's oldest buildings and is Grade II-listed.

Now, the 17th-century premises have undergone a £100,000 restoration after being snapped up by local businessmen Rob Ford and John Traynor.

They will open luxury watch boutique Swap Watch by February and will sell brands including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Brequet and Audemars Piquet.

The pair bought the building in the heart of the town's Georgian Quarter for £195,000.

Mr Ford, 48, has been a watch trader for most of his career and grew up just 50 metres from his new premises.

The renovation project included an extensive security system for the shop, which sits between Barclays and estate agents Beercocks. The four-storey building has a two-bedroom flat above the trading floor.

High-tech shutters, doors and glazing will be installed but Georgian features including the original oak beams will be retained. The apartment will also be rejuvenated before going up for rent.

Swap Watch owner Rob Ford said:

“My love for luxury watches first started as a young boy living in Beverley, so I’m thrilled to be able to open my first retail venture here in my hometown all these years later.

“It’s an historic old building which requires a lot of work to make sure it’s fit for our requirements, especially from a security point of view. But it’s a project that excites both John and myself and we feel privileged to be able to bring the beautiful old place back to its former glory.”