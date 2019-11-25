Councillors refuse plans for 24/7 petrol station and store at roundabout near Beverley as blight on countryside

East Riding councillors have rejected plans for a petrol station and store on the way into Beverley from the west.

On Monday they voted against plans by BP Oil for the 24-hour-a-day petrol station and retail store at the the Killingwoldgraves roundabout near Bishop Burton.

The A1174 into Beverley from the roundabout

The reasons for the refusal, at a meeting at County Hall, in Beverley, were the impact on the open countryside and the impact on the vitality of local businesses.

Opinion had been split with some opposing the plans because of its impact on a greenfield site on the entrance to Beverley from the Wolds.

Bishop Burton and Walkington parish councils had objected as had Beverley Civic Society and 86 letters against have also been submitted, with concerns including the impact on local shops, highway safety and the environment.

However, there has been support from 12 people and a petition from 51 homes saying they would welcome the station and store, which would bring “much needed choice” for shoppers.

Planners had recommended approval saying they would serve “an identified need for roadside facilities” west of Beverley.

The site is on the junction of the A1174 York Road, the A1079 to York and Hull, the A1035 and Killingwoldgraves Lane.

